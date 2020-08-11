Head to one of Beverly’s most historic spaces for tours and outdoor entertainment, refreshments, and relaxation this month. Hale Farm, built in 1694, was home to Rev. John Hale, Beverly’s first minister and an active participant in the 17th century witchcraft hysteria.

The farm’s landscape has been updated thanks to Beverly’s Community Preservation Act, making it the perfect space to enjoy beautiful summer days in a socially distanced way. “It’s really the citizens of Beverly that have helped make this the special place that it is,” says Sue Goganian, the director of Historic Beverly. “I’m just thrilled to have people back on the property.”

Check out the below events taking place at Hale Farm throughout the month. Make sure to purchase your tickets for shows in advance as capacities are limited. And don’t forget your ID to enjoy libations from participating vendors and food trucks.

For more information on events, visit Historic Beverly.

—

The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm

Weekly until September 19

The Cabot presents a series of intimate outdoor shows at Hale Farm in downtown Beverly. Attendees will be grouped at small tables spaced throughout the lawn. The next upcoming performance will be by comedian Juston McKinney, a New Hampshire resident who’s appeared on Comedy Central, The King of Queens, the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien. Check The Cabot’s website for upcoming Porch Session lineups. Root will provide food, and Riverwalk Brewing Co. provides the beer. Wine and other beverages will also be available for purchase.

—

Summer Saturdays at Hale

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. through August

Head to Hale Farm’s one-acre property on Saturday afternoons for beer, food, and a stroll through the historic property. Enjoy a drink from Gentile Brewing and a bite from a food truck (find Butter “UR” Biscuit on the 22nd and Chez Rafiki on the 29th) under the shade of an English Beech. Then, take a free tour of the Hale House and learn about Reverend John Hale and his role in the Salem witchcraft era. Rain dates will be on Sundays.

—

Bass in the Grass

1:00 – 5:00 p.m. August 15-16

This inaugural Art in the Park event from Beverly Main Streets features food, drink, and bass-shaped profiles painted by local artists. Stroll the lawn while viewing art, then grab a drink from Gentile Brewing. Food vendors will be Boston Hill Barbeque on Saturday and Po’ Boys and Pies on Sunday. The art will be auctioned online, and the winning bid will go to support both the artist and Beverly Main Streets. You can also snag a free tour of the Hale House.

—

“Ladies’ Day” Live Theatre Performance

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. August 20

Historic Beverly collaborates with the North Shore Players to present this show about the final meetings and rallies of the women’s suffrage movement in Nashville Tennessee in August 1920. Created by Kirby Gosnell, this performance uses authentic primary sources from one hundred years ago to show the political arguments and propaganda on both sides of the topic as they would have been presented in 1920. As capacity is limited, purchase tickets in advance here.