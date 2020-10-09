Celebrate the season this weekend—the weather’s looking great! If you need ideas, check out these local events and happenings all around the region this weekend, now commonly known as Indigenous Peoples’ Weekend. Whether you’ve decided on leaf peeping, Salem-visiting, brewery-hopping, or anything else, this weekend is a great chance to get out and support the local economy.

Wampanoag Nation Performance

Lee Mansion, 161 Washington St. Marblehead

October 10, 12 p.m.

This free, in person, socially distant event will take place outside in Lee Mansion garden this Saturday afternoon. Indigenous artisans will be selling a variety of crafts, and at 1:00 p.m. Annawon Weeden and the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers will perform. This will be an engaging and educational presentation. Bring the whole family—open to all ages. Masks and social distancing will be required. Click here for more Marblehead activities this month.

New England Fall Festivals

Festivals have been reimagined all over the region this year to provide safe fun for the whole family. Head to the Connecticut Trolley Museum this weekend for a chance to journey back in time on a historic train car and visit the pumpkin patch. Pick one—or several—and then decorate them with provided bags of stickers or at arts and crafts tables. Older kids (16-plus) may enjoy an excursion on Ride the Darkside, a haunted railroad ride about the area’s spooky past and a “missing” graveyard, Friday and Saturday nights through October 30.

Visit Salem Safely

You can still have fun in Witch City this year—but remember to bring your mask! Check out this guide to visiting Salem during COVID for some tips, tricks, and unique ideas on where to visit. Destination Salem has also launched a new app for Salem visitors this year, providing the latest updates during this COVID era.

Leaf-Peep Off the Beaten Path

Take a look at this piece from our recent September issue for 5 New England foliage drives off the beaten path. Leaf-peeping is one of the most quintessential northeast autumn activities, but do you know how to do it right? Find out how to take the road less traveled this weekend, when many areas are sure to be at their peak.

Apple and Pumpkin Picking

Still haven’t been apple picking this year? Check out this guide on some of our favorite places to go apple picking on the North Shore and beyond. Keep it local at places like Russell Orchards in Ipswich or Smolak Farms in Andover, or venture up north for a day trip. Don’t forget the pumpkins and the cider donuts!

Watch Adam Sandler’s New Film

If it’s looking like a calm weekend in, Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie, filmed on the North Shore last year, came out Wednesday. Hubie Halloween, a dark comedy filmed in spots like Marblehead, Salem, Danvers, Beverly, Gloucester, and Ipswich, tells the fictional story of Salem resident Hubie in his effort to save Halloween.

Irish Film Festival

October 9-10, 7 p.m.

The Irish Film Festival, postponed from March, will now take place in a drive-in format this weekend. Celebrating its 20thanniversary this year, the festival brings some of the best of Irish cinema right here to Massachusetts. Click here for more details about the festival, or visit irishfilmfestival.com.

Visit a Museum

Local museums have all begun to reopen safely in accordance with state guidelines. The Peabody Essex Museum is showing two new exhibits centered around Salem, one of them detailing the Witch Trails. Marblehead Museum and Cape Ann Museum are also once again open to the public.