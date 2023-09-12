The spooky vibes are starting to creepy-crawl into the calendar. Tickets are now on sale for the Trustees of Reservations Halloween on the Hill at Long Hill, a chilling walk through the woods and fields of the estate, featuring more than 1,000 jack o’ lanterns, scarecrows, hundreds of mums, and other eerie and autumnal decorations. Hot cider and other seasonal treats will be available at the end of the trail.

The event will run Wednesdays through Sundays from September 29 to October 29, with timed tickets available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for children ages 3 to 13 are $12 (or $7 for members). Adult tickets range from $20 to $30, depending on the day and membership status.

Now in its third year, Halloween on the Hill is quickly becoming a popular October tradition on the North Shore. This year the event will introduce two new features: a pirate ship and a display called the Hall of Faces. As always, however, the décor will be spooky rather than scary, creating a family-friendly event.

Additional activities are also in store at other Trustees’ properties around the region. At the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, the Ghoulish Gardens event runs throughout October, including a story walk, a hidden pumpkin search, and seasonal scarecrows. The property will also run a trick-or-treating trail on October 28 and 29.

Appleton Farms in Ipswich will also run a barnyard trick-or-treating event on October 28, including story time, crafts, and trick-or-treating among the goats and chickens. On October 29, Appleton Farms becomes home to frightful ghosts and spirits as the farm hosts the immersive performance Appleton is Haunted, produced by Newburyport’s Theater in the Open.

For a complete listing of Trustees’ events, visit thetrustees.org/events.