The Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell announced their first-ever Talon Club Comedy Series, featuring some of Boston’s best comedians. The live stand-up comedy series includes three shows at the Talon Club, a private event area located inside the Tsongas Center.

The series begins on January 30 with headliner Carolyn Riley. This Boston-based comedian has established herself as a smart, stand-out voice in the Boston comedy scene. Riley was named the “2018 Funniest Person in Massachusetts” by Laugh Boston and has opened for national headliners including Melissa Villasenor (Saturday Night Live), Chris Distefano (MTV’s “Guy Code”), Laurie Kilmartin (Last Comic Standing), and has been featured on Funny or Die. The show also features local comedians Liam McGurk (2019 Funniest Person in Massachusetts), Alex Giampappa, Max Shultz, and Connor Sullivan.

The series continues on February 13 with Dan Boulger. This Boston comedian has been seen on Comedy Central, The BBC, the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival, and has made multiple appearances on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. He began touring nationally after winning the Boston Comedy Festival in 2006 at the age of 20 and has been a supporting act for Bill Burr, Louis C.K., and Zach Galifinakis. Boulger leads a show featuring Jeff Koen, Mark Gallagher, Phoebe Angle, and James Hamilton.

Wrapping up the series on April 2 is headliner Lamont Price. He is a Boston-based comedian who has appeared in major festivals including: Montreal Just for Laughs, Rooftop Comedy Aspen Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, and Rogue Island Comedy Festival just to name a few. The show also features Chris D, Andrew Della Volpe, and Brian Higginbottom.

Tickets for the Talon Club Comedy Series at the Tsongas Center are available on-site, at TsongasCenter.com, or by calling the box office at 866-722-8780.