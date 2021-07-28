Local Nahant resident has now opened for business Turnstone Market, a provisions store stocked with everyday food products along with unique and interesting goods curated for the refined foodie!

Leslie Intoppa, originally from Boston and Somerville, now enjoying the North Shore as her residence, decided to share her creativity and love of cooking. Having conducted years of informal cooking classes with her friends and colleagues, she has garnered a depth of knowledge in many areas of cooking, while developing special products of her own. Turnstone Market provides the highest quality of meats, fish, and poultry; frozen prepared food items; fresh fruits and vegetables; as well as an inventory of international staples.

Most interesting are those products that are arranged beautifully within Turnstone Market—handmade sea salt caramels, a variety of salts and rubs, as well as kitchen items curated from small artisans throughout Massachusetts, some of which are packaged by persons with disabilities or products whose companies generously donate to those impacted by food insecurity.

Whether you’re a local resident or not, a visit to Turnstone Market, directly across from Short Beach, will certainly make a visitor a regular customer! And just like the Turnstone bird found along beaches and turning stones to gather its food, Leslie has left no stone unturned in offering Turnstone Market to the North Shore.

For more information, visit turnstonemarket.com.