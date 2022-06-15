If you’re looking to relax this summer with a beer, some snacks, and a lot of outdoor fun, you’ll want to check out one (or both) of Tuscan Brands seasonal beer gardens, now in full swing.

At Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire, the annual summer beer garden is up and running, with even more options for drinks, food, and fun. More bars have been added, serving Sam Adams beers on draft; a variety of beers, seltzers, and ciders; wine; and a curated list of summery cocktails, like the strawberry granita with mint, lime, and spicy tequila.

Two imported Italian wood-fired pizza ovens have been installed and a food truck will serve up burgers, dumplings, empanadas, lobster rolls and more. The full menus are available online. A rotating cast of additional food trucks will offer a range of foods and flavors.

Enjoy your food and drink lounging in Adirondack chairs, basking in the glow of a fire pit, or listening to live music. The family-friendly vibe includes lots of outdoor games like cornhole and ring toss, and even your four-legged friends are welcome as long as they’re kept on a leash.

Or, you could head to Newburyport, where the Tuscan Sea Grill is collaborating with Riverwalk Brewing for a waterfront beer garden and raw bar experience. Six Riverwalk brews will be available, in addition to other beers, wines, and cocktails – margaritas and mai tais, anyone? The food menu includes briny bivalves, tangy ceviche, and a range of snacks and sandwiches.

Picnic tables, games, and river views complete the fun – and relaxing – atmosphere.

Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana, Salem, New Hampshire, 603-212-9650, tuscanvillagesalem.com

Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar, 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-2211, tuscanseagrillbar.com