This Veterans Day, Tuscan Kitchen, Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar, and Toscana Italian Chop House & Wine Bar will welcome local veterans and their guests to a free, family-style Italian meal at one of their restaurants. Diners can expect a traditional Italian feast including with Tuscan Kitchen’s signature penne Bolognese, roast pork tenderloin paired with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and roasted carrots, and a freshly baked cookie and Italian dark roasted coffee for dessert.

The meal will be served at the Tuscan Kitchen locations in Boston and Burlington, as well as Salem, New Hampshire; Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar in Newburyport; and Toscana Italian Chop House & Wine Bar in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Veterans who live in these cities and towns can call the restaurant in their town to reserve a seat for themselves and a guest or RSVP online at tuscanbrands.com/veteransday. Guests are encouraged to bring individual items to donate to the local food pantry.

Since this annual event began in 2010, the restaurants have served more than 15,000 veterans. Another 4,000 are expected this year.