Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire is celebrating the Phase 2 Grand Opening of its 3.8 million square foot mixed-use super regional destination where folks can live, work, stay, and play.

The weekend-long celebration of the grand opening starts at 10 a.m. on May 29 with Joe Faro and Governor Chris Sununu holding an official ribbon cutting ceremony, immediately followed by the 500-person Smuttynose Beer Garden 5K Run sponsored by Mass General Brigham, a Tuscan Village tenant, to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.

At 12 p.m. on Saturday, Tuscan Market & Williams Sonoma cooking school, La Scuola Culinaria, will host a meatball cook-off between Joe Faro and Mary Ann Esposito, from Ciao Italia, America’s longest running cooking show!

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, grab a glass of Champagne and join the party as Williams Sonoma celebrates with small bites from chef and author Matt Jennings of Healthy Living Market & Cafe and Red Barn Kitchen.

Visitors will enjoy live music all day, family fun at Lake Park with Gondola boat rides, stilt walkers, roaming magicians, a bounce house, caricature sketches, balloon artists, human statues, much more.

To finish off the Saturday celebrations guests can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display, kicking off at 9 p.m. To view the full schedule of events visit tuscanvillagesalem.com.