The Women’s Fund of Essex County is excited to announce a collaboration with The Cabot to present “A Celebration of Women in Popular Music” at Hale Farm in Beverly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

In this special one-night-only benefit concert, critically acclaimed pop vocalist Jacyn Tremblay, locally renowned guitarist Scott Tarulli, and a leader in modern latin jazz, pianist Zahili Gonzalez-Zamora, together will take you on a musical journey through the decades in an exploration of some of the very best female voices and songwriters.

The exciting evening will connect all women through the power of music while benefiting The Women’s Fund, investing in programs that benefit local women and girls throughout the 34 cities of Essex County, especially those who are the most vulnerable to the economic and social implications of the pandemic and beyond.

“A Celebration of Women in Popular Music” will be on Thursday, September 9 at 6 p.m. in the intimate outdoor setting at Hale Farm located at 39 Hale Street, in downtown Beverly. The concert is a part of the Porch Sessions presented by The Cabot.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with The Cabot for such an exciting evening that shines a spotlight on women in music and brings attention to The Women’s Fund’s commitment to local women and girls’ advancement, self-sufficiency, and economic and social equity,” said Kimberly Trudel, the nonprofit’s communications chair and event organizer. “As the community continues to struggle with the devastating effects of COVID-19, this special concert is part celebration, part call-to-action for anyone who wants to join us in helping to put women and their families at the center of the recovery because where women and girls thrive, we all thrive.”

Tickets, starting at $22, are available at thecabot.org/event/women-popmusic. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be at The Cabot in Beverly. For more information about the concert, visit thecabot.org. For more information about The Women’s Fund, visit thewomensfundec.org.