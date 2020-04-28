Maybe you’re almost out of groceries for the week, or maybe you’re just looking for an alternative to cooking dinner for the whole family after a long day of work yet again. Perhaps you’re trying to celebrate a special occasion in isolation, or you simply want to support your favorite local restaurants.

Lots of our area favorites are offering family-style meals to go: one big meal portioned for four or more people, that takes some pressure off of you to remember everyone’s separate takeout orders, and some pressure off of your favorite restaurants as they prepare your (one big) meal. Here’s a roundup of some area eateries with family meal options, providing you an efficient way to avoid slaving over a hot stove tonight.

—

Feather & Wedge

Rockport

Rockport’s oceanside fine dining spot offers a four-person dinner kit that changes weekly, much like its daily à la carte menus, which actually change nightly, and are still available as a non-family-style option. Check their website for their current dinner kit, suggested wine pairing, and pricing, offered Thursday through Sunday. Order online and pick up in store.

5 Main St., Rockport, 978.999.5917, featherandwedge.com

—

Pazzo

Andover

In addition to their regular menu, the Andover Neapolitan pizza company offers a 24” sandwich with french fries that’ll feed the whole family for just $30. Choose from chicken parm, steak and cheese, Milanese, vegetarian, or meatball parm. You can also grab a family-sized antipasto board and fantasize about being in a restaurant in Rome from the safety of your home. Order online or by calling the store.

10 Main St., Andover, 978.409.2268, pazzoandover.com

—

Yella

Andover

Tuesdays through Saturdays, you can grab a family feast from Yella Grille, Andover’s spot for elevated Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. For $68, you’ll get a choice of one family-sized salad (try their signature fattoush) and and one pasta tray, featuring options like truffled mushroom pappardelle and shrimp scampi.

16 Post Office Ave., Andover, 978.749.0011, yellagrille.com

—

La Fina

Andover

The chic Italian spot in downtown Andover offers a rotating lineup of family dinners as part of their “Pop Up” series. Check their website regularly for the ever-changing offerings—tonight they’re serving up short rib Shepard’s pies with a red velvet whoopie pie dessert for $55. Check back before the weekend for a new Pop Up menu. Order online and choose your pickup time slot. La Fina suggests you order as early as possible, as their slots fill up quickly!

27 Main St., Andover, 978.475.4082, lafinarestaurant.com

—

The Landing

Marblehead

Don’t want to cook tonight but don’t know what to order? Look no further than The Landing’s extensive family meal menu, available nightly and serving four to six people. Try one of their specialties like Seafarer Haddock or Down Home Meatloaf, or go simple with cheese ravioli or American chop suey for four. You can even add on a family-sized salad, a quart of chowder, or a key lime pie.

81 Front St., Marblehead, 781.639.1266, thelandingrestaurant.com

—

Seaglass & Capri

Salisbury

Celebrating a socially distanced birthday? Just need a pick-me-up for the whole family after another long week of handwashing and watching the news? Pick up a four-course meal from Salisbury’s Seaglass and Capri, offering a combined takeout menu for the time being. Try the six-pound roasted chicken complete with Brussels sprouts, gravy, and mashed potatoes, or the steakhouse dinner with broccoli and baby carrots, and potatoes au gratin. All family meals are served with dinner rolls and chocolate and vanilla whoopie pies.

4 Oceanfront N, Salisbury, 978.462.5800, seaglassoceanside.com

—

Plum Island Grill

Newburyport

For local comfort cuisine, check out Plum Island Grille’s Sunday family dinners. They change each week, and have included roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, or, most recently, prosciutto-stuffed pork with roasted potatoes. To get in on the action next Sunday, check their website for the new menu this week, order ahead online, then pick up your meal or have it delivered Sunday afternoon between three and four.

2 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, 978.463.2290, plumislandgrille.com

—

Osteria Nino

Burlington

Burlington’s authentic Italian eatery also offers a Sunday dinner for four—their most recent menu featured meatloaf, whipped potatoes, buttermilk biscuits, and apple pie. They also have a special family-sized offering: make-your-own sangria. Just pick up one of their kits, complete with a bottle of wine, a 32-ounce mason jar, fresh fruit, juice, and seltzer, and prepare a batch of their house sangria from the comfort of your kitchen.

19 Third Ave., Burlington, 781.272.1600, osterianino.com

—

Bambolina

Salem

Wednesdays through Sundays, Salem’s hip rustic Italian spot offers oven-ready meals, portioned for four and ready to reheat and serve. Try their tortellini pomodoro and a garden salad, or check for specials on the weekends. This weekend you can find a curry family feast on Friday and Saturday, and Chef Mike’s Porchetta special on Sunday.

288 Derby St., Salem, 978.594.8709, bambolinafamilymeals.com

—

Holy Cow Ice Cream

Gloucester

Don’t forget dessert! Reward yourself for cooking dinner in for yet another night with a Sundae Survival Kit from Gloucester’s Holy Cow Ice Cream for $20. The kit includes your choice of two ice creams and four toppings, and you can even have it delivered straight to your door.

80 Pleasant St., Gloucester, 978.281.0313, holycowicecreamcafe.com