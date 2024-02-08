Are you ready for it?

It doesn’t matter if you’re a tried and true NFL fan or a Swiftie who is only tuning in to catch glimpses of Taylor cheer for that guy on the Chiefs – you’ve all got one thing in common: when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers face off against the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, you’re all going to need a front row seat to take in the action.

Pick your spot, call ahead to see if you need reservations, and let your roster of friends know where to meet up– these are some great places on the North Shore to watch the big game.

Longboards, Salem

North Shore natives and brothers Justin and Matthew Mattera have made Longboards a must-stop spot for locals and visitors alike. Serving up a solid selection of beers on tap along with six rotating lines, you’re sure to find something to quench your thirst. The big screens lining the bar ensure you won’t miss a single play, and their signature flatbread pizza served on – you guessed it – long boards will keep you satisfied no matter the score of the game.

76 Wharf St., Salem, 978-745-6659, longboardsbar.com

Minglewood Harborside, Gloucester

It will probably be too chilly on Super Bowl Sunday for the team at Minglewood to roll up their industrial garage doors, so you’ll just have to keep your gaze on all the TVs and enjoy that view instead. On the big day, the Minglewood kitchen will be serving up specials including 50 cent wings, $20 burgers and beer, and buy one, get one half off sushi rolls. Or choose from the regular menu of classics with an Asian flare and classic pub fare with chili, burgers, sandwiches, and four different taco offerings. No matter the dining needs of your home team, Minglewood’s menu will allow anyone with food allergies to order with confidence thanks to their clear labels and extensive offerings.

25 Rogers St., Gloucester, 978-281-0223, minglewoodharborside.com

Rivalry, Salem

The fourth face-off between the Chiefs and 49ers since 2015 may not qualify as a “rivalry” per se, but that shouldn’t keep you from enjoying the big game AT Rivalry. Stacks of steel-caged TVs – 40 in all – in every corner and hot-pink neon mixed with sports memorabilia throw a curveball at the traditional “sports bar” feel. The menu is chock-full of sports-themed foods you’ll love, from their “First Quarter” appetizer menu all the way through their “Kick the Can” bar specials – including jello shots and spiked slushies. If you’re out enjoying Super Bowl Sunday with the whole family you’ll be set at Rivalry; their Lil’ Sluggers menu covers all the bases.

221 Washington St., Salem, rivalrysalem.com

Tony C’s, Burlington or Peabody

Named in honor of Boston-born Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro, Tony C’s is your local premium sports bar and restaurant. With 40 craft beers on draft, 34 TVs in Burlington and a whopping 76 in Peabody, there will be no interference with your ability to see every second of every play, even as you dig into a bounty of guacamole, nachos, burgers, and other pub favorites.

17 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-238-8282; Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-326-9500; tonycssportsbar.com

Fibber McGee’s, Beverly

Fibber’s special of ½ priced wings during Patriots games won’t be on offer this particular Sunday, but their commitment to being a neighborhood pub where people can enjoy a casual, relaxed atmosphere will most certainly be served up. Their friendly staff and talented kitchen crew will make sure your sideline experience is the next best thing to being at the game.

102 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-232-0180, fibbersbeverly.com

Village Tavern, Salem

With 15 TV screens on which to view the game, deciding to come out to Village Tavern to watch Super Bowl LVIII will be no Hail Mary! Traditional pub fare of nachos, cheesy bacon pub fries, and fresh-baked German pretzels add to the festive feel of your outing, while the Tavern’s Steakhouse menu will provide all the sustenance you could possibly need to make it through all four quarters of play.

168 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2858, villagetavernsalem.com

The Gloucester House Pub, Gloucester

Under the ownership and guidance of the Linquata family since 1957, Gloucester House is a bona fide piece of the town’s landscape. Doing what they do best, the restaurant’s food offerings are always a touchdown. Oysters on the half shell, tuna tartare, lobster rangoon, or mussels regina? Order one each quarter of the game and report back with your faves! With a cozy pub vibe that earns its regulars, The Gloucester House might be the best kept secret in game-watching spots on the North Shore.

63 Rogers St., Gloucester, 978-283-1812, thegloucesterhouse.com