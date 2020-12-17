Christmas will look a lot different this year for folks who are used to big family gatherings on December 25. Take advantage of this crazy year to do something a bit different this holiday while helping to support the North Shore’s restaurants. Below are nine restaurants offering standout Christmas menus that you can take home, for a relaxing and stress-free holiday.

Seaport Grille

Gloucester

Gloucester’s Seaport Grille is offering the complete package this holiday: a $95 dinner for two, with specialty items like pear and parmesan salad, a rosemary salt-crusted beef tenderloin, seafood casserole, potatoes au gratin, and roasted carrots, parsnips, and asparagus. You can even add on a peppermint cream pie or an assorted dessert platter to finish off the meal—what more could you need?

seaportgrillegloucester.com

Andolinis

Andover

This year, the Andover restaurant offers a beef tenderloin meal for four. The three to four pound medium rare tenderloin will come accompanied by sides like spinach salad, whipped potaotes, and green beans with lemon herb butter. You can even add on additions like cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, and wine pairings. Visit their website or call 978-475-4811 to order.

andolinisrestaurant.com

Brine

Newburyport

Brine lets you fully customize your own Christmas dinner. You can order as many of their offerings as you’d like, leaving you the opportunity to add on your own Christmas traditions. Some of their mouthwatering staples include a roasted leg of lamb, truffle mac and cheese, and potato bisque and caviar, serving two to four people. Add on hor d’oeuvres like stuffed mushrooms or crab dip, plus a yule log or sugarplum panna cotta for dessert.

brineoyster.com

FRANK

Beverly

Try something a little different this year with FRANK’s Christmas brunch menu. You can choose from options like quiche Lorraine, bagels and lox, and charcuterie boards featuring delicious artisan New England-made cheeses. Top it off with a dreamy-sounding gingerbread chocolate cream pie for dessert.

farmtofrank.com

Tuscan Market

Salem and Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Tuscan Market’s holiday catering menu will make all your Christmas dreams come true with their extensive offerings. They have three dinner packages that serve six to eight people—turkey, rib roast, and ham—that come with sides and a wine pairing. Or, order items a la carte by the pound, like salads, root vegetables, and stuffed peppers and artichokes. Plus, they offer a smattering of Italian desserts.

tuscanbrands.com

Osteria Nino

Burlington

The Burlington modern Italian eatery has created platters serving six to eight people for all your holiday needs. Dishes include chicken parmesan, glazed ham, antipasto platters, lasagna, and more. Check their website for full offerings and to order by December 22 for pickup on December 23 or 24.

osterianino.com

Davio’s

Lynnfield

Davio’s take-home Christmas feast, for $85 per person, includes your choice of main dish: Vermont free-range turkey, beef wellington, or Maine lobster thermidor. Each main comes with truffle and leek potato au gratin, honey roasted veggies, and popovers. Add ons include truffles (to the beef wellington or lobster thermidor), apple crostata, tiramisu, and Davio’s reserve wines.

davios.com/lynnfield

La Fina

Andover

Get the La Fina flavor in your Christmas dinner, still with the satisfaction of a freshly cooked meal. The downtown Andover steak spot is selling vacuum packed prime steaks, along with accessories like lobster mac and cheese, cauliflower gratin, and creamed spinach, all ready to be cooked in the comfort of your own home, without any hassle.

lafinarestaurant.com

Harvest

Cambridge

The Cambridge restaurant serving upscale seasonal New England cuisine is offering a Harvest Holiday to-go menu for $110. Serving two people, the dinner includes beef wellington, winter squash soup, mashed potatoes, broccoli, and an eggnog cheesecake for dessert. You’ll also have the option of adding on a cheese and charcuterie platter.

harvestcambridge.com