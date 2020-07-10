Every Thursday and Saturday starting July 16, Beauport Cruiselines will host their sunset dinner cruises sailing around Gloucester Harbor. Enjoy a classic New England Lobster Bake Dinner, cocktail service, and music in the background while taking in the ocean breeze and sweeping views of beautiful Cape Ann. Spend an unforgettable summer night on the water!

Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. and the sail will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The lobster bake dinner menu includes:

New England Clam Chowder & Freshly Baked Virgilio’s Rolls

Lobster – 1 ¼ Lb Steamed with Drawn Butter

Barbeque Chicken

Coleslaw, Corn on the Cob, Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes

Chocolate Mousse Dessert

A cash bar will be available. Tickets go for $74 per adult and $45 per child twelve years old or under. Parties of up to six guests are welcome, and top deck seating will be possible as long as the weather permits.

Exact dates of the cruises are:

Thursday, July 16

Saturday, July 18

Thursday, July 2

Saturday, July 25

Thursday, July 30

Saturday, August 1

Thursday, August 6

Saturday, August 8

Thursday, August 13

Saturday, August 15

Thursday, August 20

Saturday, August 22

Thursday, August 27

Saturday, August 29

Thursday, September 3

Saturday, September 5

To book a cruise, click here. For more information, visit beauportcruiselines.com. To view Beauport Cruiseline’s health and sanitation protocols, click here.