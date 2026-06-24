At the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards held on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chef Evan Hennessey of Stages in Dover, New Hampshire received the award for Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT) by the James Beard Foundation. As one of the culinary industry's most celebrated events, this annual ceremony honors the exceptional talent, innovation, and dedication of chefs and restaurateurs from across the country.
Photograph Courtesy of Stages at One Washington
Chef Evan opened Stages- an exclusive six-seat chef’s counter restaurant- in March 2012. In addition to this award, Chef Evan has received numerous award