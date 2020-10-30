Noted celebrity chef and restaurateur Jason Santos is pleased to announce the opening of B&B Fish, his fourth restaurant venture with longtime Buttermilk & Bourbon Chef Jeff DeCandia, on November 2. Located in Marblehead at 195 Pleasant Street, the highly anticipated B&B Fish, an elevated seafood spot, will serve a menu full of creative high-quality summertime seaside favorites in a limited service environment.

Santos is known nationwide for his bold, blue hair, gaining national recognition on TV shows like Bar Rescue with Jon Taffer, the Today Show, the CBS Early Show, and Hell’s Kitchen with Gordon Ramsey. For more information about Santos, visit chefjasonsantos.com.

Drawing on New England’s shoreline seafood cuisine, the sleek yet casual restaurant will boast a light and breezy atmosphere with hues of blue throughout to give it an ocean vibe. B&B Fish’s innovative menu focuses on New England seafood favorites with Southern-influences. Santos, who currently owns and operates Boston’s Abby Lane, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and Citrus & Salt, aims to bring some whimsy and fun to the Marblehead shoreline.

The menu will offer summertime fried beachy favorites, like beer battered fish and chips, fried shrimp, scallops, duck fat-fried whole belly clams, crispy pork belly and Buttermilk & Bourbon’s famous fried chicken. Sauces will be selected by guests who can mix and match flavors. Those include: tarragon tartar sauce, crystal cocktail sauce, creole remoulade, and Jason’s signature white BBQ sauce.

On Sundays, B&B Fish will offer fresh lobster rolls, served hot or cold and paired with homemade salt and vinegar kettle chips.

Sides will also be a big component of the menu and will include: New England clam chowder, Buttermilk & Bourbon’s signature biscuits, Citrus & Salt’s signature Mexican street corn, black truffle parmesan fries and vidalia onion rings. Desserts and sweet treats will include fresh beignets, fried oreos, soft serve cones and a variety of creative ice cream sundaes.

Designed by Erica Diskin of Assembly Designs, the intimate space will offer a vibrant scene with nautical nods and whimsical touches. Glows of neon blue signs and pops of blue murals will be found throughout. The space will offer indoor dining and patio seating, as well.

B&B Fish will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. every Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They’ll also have takeout and delivery available. The restaurants is located at 195 Pleasant Street, along Marblehead’s shoreline. Please visit bandbfish.com for up-to-date information or follow the restaurant on social media @bandbfishmarblehead.