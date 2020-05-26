Joshua Smith, along with his wife, Ariel Smith, formerly of Neptune Oyster Bar, and her sister, Sarah Clasby Becker, are set to open Talise restaurant in Annisquam next month.

This 65-seat seasonal restaurant will occupy the former Market Restaurant space on Annisquam’s picturesque Lobster Cove at 33 River Road, Gloucester.

Chef Smith has been creating inventive and delicious dishes, like naturally leavened pizza, salads, and crudos at Short & Main for the past five years. In his time there, he has helped grow the restaurant’s presence on the food scene into a community hub and meeting place for events supporting local foods, farmers, and small business.

Expect to enjoy Smith’s impeccably sourced seafood, crudos, and oysters, picked-that-day salad greens and vegetables, and naturally leavened bread. The wine list will reflect the food and focus on growers who embrace the same beliefs of the Cape Ann farmers who deliver the produce daily.

To begin the season, Talise will offer take-out, no-contact curbside pick up, along with beach picnic baskets and ready-to-eat meal kits that can be preordered for next day pick up or delivery.

Talise means ‘beautiful/lovely waters’ capturing the eatery’s scenic location perched over Lobster Cove. The 2020 season opening is slated for June 15, and you can follow them on Instagram @talise_restaurant. Visit www.taliserestaurant.com for more updates and contact information.