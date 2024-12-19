If there was ever an instance where photographs really tell the whole story, this just might be it. That’s because it doesn’t take more than a glance at a charcuterie board by June & Honey charcuterie to realize that a meat and cheese board can also be a work of edible art.

June & Honey charcuterie owes its existence to sisters Alexandra Zolotas and Rachel Hieronymus, who discovered their passion for making charcuterie boards as a result of their love for hosting and making boards for friends and family at home.

Alexandra Zolotas and Rachel Hieronymus | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Says Hieronymus, “we enjoy entertaining and often found ourselves creating boards on a regular basis.” With all the practice hours they were willingly racking up, the sisters quickly realized they had a true talent for creating boards that were both distinctive and delicious.

Artistic vision is a guiding principle in all June & Honey creations. “We strive to create movement across every board” says Zolotas, adding that “using different mediums to create variations in textures, colors, flavors and even heights” is a big part of what makes June & Honey such a standout. It’s not just cheese (although there certainly is plenty of it!) Boards can also be breakfast or dessert themed as can include fruit and crudité. “We like trying new things, we don’t make the same exact thing over and over again” says Hieronymus, adding that “at the same time our boards always deliver the quality and aesthetic that our clients love.”

Photograph courtesy of June & Honey Photograph by Elise Sinagra Photograph by Elise Sinagra Photographs by Alexis Ann Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Selecting ingredients and flavors in accordance with the seasons is one way that each board is always new. Whether it’s pomegranate seeds around the holidays or edible flowers in the warmer months, seasonal choices keep each board fresh and fun.

From boards to their mobile charcuterie cart (The Queen Bee!) to a rentable cone wall, charcuterie cups, grazing tables, and mini-boxes, there’s a version of a June & Honey creation to fit every occasion. Never one to shy away from a theme or color scheme, the sisters are happy to customize orders to fit the needs of any event whether it be for a birthday, holiday, or party.

When it comes to sourcing ingredients, June & Honey is committed to supporting local businesses, whether it’s the sea salt caramels they use or the honey that hails from a local vendor in Topsfield. Whenever possible they love to support other women-owned businesses.

Photographs by Alexis Ann

The marketing and overall brand aesthetic works hand in hand with the beauty of the boards themselves. Zolotas has a background in this area and bringing June & Honey to life from a marketing perspective has been a “very fulfilling outlet on top of all of the fun we have making charcuterie creations all over the region,” she says.

Tips for a dreamy holiday-inspired charcuterie board

– Include holiday inspired ingredients such as red berries, strawberry jam, green and red grapes or green olives

– Top softer cheeses with festive pomegranate seeds

– Select cheeses that represent holiday flavors, including cranberry goat cheese or cranberry Wensleydale

– Include sweet treats like holiday cookies and mini candy canes

– Garnish with fresh rosemary or sugared cranberries

– Shape your board into a festive shape like a Christmas tree or wreath

juneandhoneycharcuterie.com