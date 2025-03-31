Spring energy is popping up on the New Hampshire Seacoast with outdoor dining and the year’s first harvests of asparagus and ramps. Restaurant Week Portsmouth & The Seacoast Spring 2025 runs from April 10th to 19th this year and is already setting records.

“Right now we are at 37 restaurants signed up; we are delighted as this is the most participation in Spring Restaurant Week since before the pandemic. We definitely are feeling the positive energy from our restaurant owners and culinary teams – I think everyone is ready to get outside and visit with each other, making plans to dine, shop and stroll in our Seacoast neighborhoods,” says Ben VanCamp,Chief Collaborator and President, The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth.

The participating restaurants will all have three course prix fixe menus (either lunch, dinner, or both) with special pricing: $32, $42, $52. The Spring Restaurant Week was created by The Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth and the NH Seacoast hospitality community in order to thank the community for its support throughout the year and to welcome the early Spring product.

“The Seacoast is an extraordinary culinary destination in any season” shares VanCamp. “Our award-winning chefs, bartenders and restaurant owners look to Restaurant Week as a time where they can say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you’ to their friends and guests.”

For more information and a list of participating restaurant:

goportsmouthnh.com/portsmouth-restaurant-week