IF YOU’RE LUCKY enough to score an invite to Boston’s The ’Quin House (which opened in 2021 and is the most coveted membership in the Boston private club scene today), don’t miss Lunasol. Helmed by chef de cuisine Federico Remberg Roma, the flavors hail from his Latin American heritage. Born and raised in Carretero, Mexico, by immigrant parents from Germany and Italy, his multicultural background inspires his culinary offerings today.

Remberg is a classically trained chef who first cut his culinary chops in the United Kingdom, and then in Chica-go and Washington D.C., introducing elevated Latin-influenced cuisine. One of his establishments was awarded the Michelin Star.

The ’Quin’s Lunasol offers a host of dishes inspired by Latin America. The restaurant has a collection of spirited artwork. | Photographs by Jenna Peffley

Remberg along with The ’Quin’s director of culinary, Jaron Dubinsky, developed a one-of-a-kind menu for Lunasol. Bold spice blends are from Mexico, Argentina, and Peru, and flavorful ingredients span the offerings from ceviche to classics including ta-cos, tostadas, empanadas, and mole. Each dish celebrates Latin American culinary heritage.

The restaurant space was designed by Ken Fulk, who designed all the spaces in The ’Quin House and serves as the club’s creative director. And Lunasol does not disappoint—playful and energetic, the space is filled with vibrant color and texture with hand-painted designs covering the ceiling.

I was invited to press night, and not quite sure how I was going to report on a place that does not allow photos or Instagram posts. But this is a secret too good to keep. I started my evening in a brightly colored plush booth with a friend. We both opted to start with a cocktail—the Margarita Azteca, with blanco, herbs, pineapple, lime, and Serrano. The drink was the perfect mouth-watering mix of sweet and sour and just enough tequila zing to banish any stress from the day.

Photographs by Sasha Israel



We then chose from the small plates. I ordered the beef empanada with sofrito, a blend of aromatic ingredients, and salsa criolla, a Peruvian–inspired mix of red onion, tomatoes, garlic, peppers, cilantro, and parsley. The fresh flavors were perfectly balanced against the turnover stuffed with slow-cooked ground beef. We also indulged in an order of the grilled octopus anticucho with aji amarillo, a Peruvian chili pep-per. We savored the spice in each bite.

For our main course, we landed on the pescado a la talla, a Baja Sea Bass with adobo, a salsa trio, and corn tortillas. A churrasco, or prime skirt steak, also came to the table served with chimichurri and roasted onion. The steak was tender and cooked to perfection, and its seasoning simply enhanced the beef. After our Latin meal, we retired to The Reading Room, a well-preserved sitting room originally designed by Mc-Kim, Mead & White in 1888. As I sat and sipped a whiskey, I couldn’t help but imagine these 19th-century architects would be thrilled with the liveliness of the club today and all its cultural offer-ings.

thequinhouse.com