Boston chef and Swampscott native Carl Dooley, who was a finalist on the Bravo show “Top Chef” and a two-time James Beard Award nominee, takes over the kitchen at Ceia in Newburyport this week. The modern, European eatery has moved across the street into the building of its sister restaurant, Brine, and 25 State Street, and features a new and exciting menu each week.

This week, Wednesday through Saturday, Chef Dooley presents a unique new menu at Ceia highlighting local, seasonal ingredients. Besides his “Top Chef” and James Beard accolades, he’s worked in Cambridge as sous chef at Craigie on Main and executive chef at The Table at Season to Taste, which recently shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dooley trained at the New England Culinary Institute and learned a range of techniques and styles from some of the best chefs in the country. Now, he brings that expertise to this pop-up in Newburyport.

He’s concocted a fresh, summery menu, featuring cast iron cornbread and prosciutto with nectarines in the “snacks” section, and small plates like bass ceviche and marinated heirloom tomatoes. You can find large plates like grilled jerk chicken leg and glazed local hake, and local peach and raspberry melba for dessert.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my food with a new community,” says Dooley. If you plan on enjoying this new, limited menu this weekend, make a reservation at resy.com or by calling Ceia at 978-358-8479, as seating is limited.

For more information, visit ceiakitchenbar.com.