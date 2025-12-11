The North Shore is buzzing and twinkling with the holiday spirit this December. If you are looking to celebrate with friends, family or colleagues or you need a heavy dose of holiday cheer this December - we have you covered with five festive spots on the North Shore.
Santa & Mrs. Claus Cocktail Crawl, Newburyport
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing a new festive highlight to its Port of Wonder holiday season. The Santa & Mrs. Claus Cocktail Crawl will take place on Sunday, December 14 from 3–7 PM in downtown Newburyport. The citywide celebration invites residents and visitors