Last Thursday, April 15, Night Shift brewing joined forces with Encore to open a kitchen and taproom inside the Everett casino. Night Shift’s brewery sits just down the street from Encore on Santilli Highway, making the partnership a no-brainer.

The space features elevated fare by executive chef Kyle Bradish, which pairs perfectly with the pub’s long lineup of brews both on tap and bottled. And Night Shift doesn’t just feature its own brews (though we highly recommend them). Their beer menu also includes draught and canned favorites from other Northeast breweries.

The small menu packs a big punch—you’ll find satisfaction for whatever you’re craving, from small bites to sandwiches to hearty plates. Their inventive small bites, perfect for happy hour or to watch the game, include hot onion rings and spring pea and edamame hummus with grilled Naan.

For a bigger meal, we recommend the grilled pork belly banh mi—the punch of lime aioli and cilantro and the crunch of the carrot and cucumber slaw perfectly balances the savoriness of the pork belly and French bread. You won’t go wrong with their marinated steak tips, either, paired with roasted garlic potato purée, perfectly cooked asparagus, crispy onion straws, and mushroom gravy.

The menu includes only one dessert item—but that’s all it needs. The Wide Awake warm chocolate brownie sundae features candied pecans, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate sauce over a warm brownie. The secret ingredient is Night Shift Wide Awake imperial stout in the brownie batter, giving it an irreplicable richness.

Night Shift has some of their most popular brews on tap, like Santilli, and American IPA, or Whirlpool, a New England pale ale. Try four different samples with a flight, and keep your eyes peeled or ask your server for Night Shift’s limited release offerings. The drink menu also includes a small selection of curated cocktails and even specialty beer cocktails.

The space is warm and cozy, with exposed brick and cast-iron features invoking a historic wine cellar, while chic booths, mirrors, and gold accents situate the space appropriately in glitzy Encore.

“We always aim to craft better experiences for our fans,” says Night Shift president and co-founder, Rob Burns. “We are doing just that with this Encore Boston Harbor partnership. This will be a pinnacle experience of food and beer in the Boston area.”

Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap will be open Thursdays and Sundays from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tables are available by walk-in only.

For more information and to check out the whole menu, visit nightshiftbrewing.com or encorebostonharbor.com/night-shift-brewing-kitchen-and-tap.