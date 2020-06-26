Happy weekend! Many local breweries are opening up their outdoor biergartens again, giving us back a favorite North Shore summer staple. But if this weekend looks more like kicking back in your backyard (that’s probably what most of us will be doing), these area brewhouses are still offing cans and packs that you can order online and pick up at the taproom. Add a little something special to this weekend with some creative brews while supporting local businesses. Don’t forget to tip!

—

Great Marsh Brewing Company

You’ll find something for everyone with Great Marsh’s to go selection—even the ones who don’t like beer. They’ve recently released a line of Niederselter-style sparking water, a “gently sparkling” mineral water in flavors like grapefruit, tangerine, and Tahitian lime. Or, stick with a selection from their wide range of brews: try one of their clean, refreshing light beers for the hot, humid weekend ahead!

thegreatmarsh.com

—

Essex County Brewing

The Peabody brewing is selling glasses and merch along with their beloved cans. Try their flagship Judah double IPA, with flavors of peach, pineapple, and mango, and grab one of their tulip glasses to enjoy it from.

essexcountybrewing.com

—

Barewolf Brewing

Order a pack from Barewolf Brewing in Amesbury and they’ll bring it right out to your car curbside. They offer logo glasses, too, but the designs on their four-packs are so cool you’re probably just want to drink straight from the can.

barewolfbrewing.com

—

Notch Brewing

While you’re ordering your four-pack online for pickup at Notch Brewing in Salem, make sure to throw in a couple dollars to Behind You, and organization offering assistance to local restaurant workers who need emergency aid during injury or illness. Or add in a Notch facemask, and 100% of proceeds will go towards Behind You.

notchbrewing.com

—

Channel Marker Brewing

Channel Marker sells its brews in single cans, available on the site until they run out. They currently offer an IPA, a double, and a piña colada sour ale, brewed with pineapple, coconut milks, and sugar. Order them now to pick up this afternoon or tomorrow, Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

channelmarkerbrewing.com

—

Gentile Brewing

While you’re ordering your pack of Hefeweizen (German summer ale) or NE IPA (an IPA fermented with a Kölsch yeast), you can also grab some snacks like Q’s Nuts, beef jerky, or Brewer’s Crackers.

gentilebrewing.com

—

Old Planters Brewing Company

Fat Tuna? Rhino Tears? Walk in the Clouds? The Beverly brewery has some of the best names out there. Grab a branded trucker hat while you’re picking up your brews by Beverly residents for Beverly residents.

oldplanters.com

—

True North Ale Company

True North’s patio is now open, with the Butter UR Biscuit food truck coming tomorrow evening. But for those who feel more comfortable, they’re still doing curbside pickup of their award-winning ales. Simple call the taproom when you arrive and they’ll bring your order right out to your car.

truenorthales.com