We know—the urge to hibernate in January and February on the North Shore is strong. And we’re not saying you shouldn’t lean into the slowness of the season, with plenty of time staying cozy at home. But in the interest of not becoming a total hermit for two months, you’ll find below a few of the happenings we’re most looking forward to this winter. Expect new art exhibits to check out, along with some exciting shows and returning festivals, like the Salem Comedy Fest or Gloucester’s So Salty, to name a couple.

Read on for more things to do this January and February north of Boston—on those days when you feel like braving the cold and heading out, that is.

Winter Daze Market at Barewolf Brewing

Sundays through April

Every Sunday from now through April, head to Barewolf Brewing in Amesbury for Winter Market Daze—indoor artisan markets featuring makers and creators of all kinds. You’ll find artists, vintage collectors, and farmers of specialty food items like honey and mushrooms, along with live music, all in a family-friendly atmosphere. Grab a Barewolf brew while you peruse the stands, and make sure to check out Barewolf’s collection of vintage arcade games while you’re at it.

barewolfbrewing.com

Walker Hancock working on his clay sculpture of Abraham Lincoln, c.1982-1984,

digital print from 35 mm film, gift of the artist, 2022 | Photograph by Michael Lafferty

Portrait of a Sculptor Exhibit at Cape Ann Museum

Jan. 11–March 30

Located just off Yankee Division Highway, the Cape Ann Museum Green campus is serving as the programming hub on the museum while its downtown Gloucester location is closed for renovations. Starting January 11, the Green will host a new exhibit combining sculpture and photography. Photographer Michael Lafferty spent hours shooting images of famed American sculptor Walker Hancock in his Cape Ann studio, so the exhibit combines the photos with some of Hancock’s original sculptures.

capeannmuseum.org/exhibition/portrait-of-a-sculptor

Art and a Dragon Dance at PEM

Jan. 20, Feb. 15

Salem’s Peabody Essex Museum always has something going on, and this winter, you can expect events for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day and for Lunar New Year, on January 20 and February 15, respectively. On Monday, January 20, all visitors enjoy free admission for MLK Day and can find programming like fluid acrylic art-making classes throughout the day with local artist Rahim Gray (pick up tickets at the admission desk when you arrive). And on Saturday, February 15, ring in the Year of the Snake at PEM with dragon dance performances, drop-in art-making classes, and a “Dragon Quest” scavenger hunt.

pem.org/events

Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival

Jan. 23–25

Back for another year, the Salem Comedy & Spirits Festival brings three days of stand-up acts to Deacon Giles Distillery on Salem’s Canal Street. On January 23 through 25, Thursday through Saturday, find local comedians like Mike Gray, Nick Astor, Sherri Arnett, and Joey Rinaldi performing in 90-minute shows that start at 7:00 p.m. nightly, hosted by comedian Mark Scalia. Also on January 25, head to the Hawthorne Hotel to see the Accidentally on Purpose improv comedy troupe performing two shows at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

salemcomedyfestival.com

Birdwatching at Joppa Flats | Photograph courtesy of Mass Audubon

Superbowl of Birding with Mass Audubon

Jan. 25

Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats in Newburyport overlooks the Merrimack River and is home to one of the best birding spots in the state—and while this site hosts the Superbowl of Birding competition each January, the 12-hour contest actually takes place throughout the entire North Shore. On January 25 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., registered groups of birders head out to spot as many bird species as possible within the contest area, which comprises Essex County and southern New Hampshire’s Rockingham County. The friendly competition has plenty of awards, like the “Sitting Duck Award,” which goes to the team that spots the most species by staying in one place, and the “Lifers Award,” given to the individual on any team who sees the most species for their first time.

massaudubon.org

4th Annual Gloucester’s So Salty

Jan. 25–26

Inspired by the annual Salem’s So Sweet festival (more on that below), Gloucester’s So Salty brings activations to local businesses at the time of year they need it most. Hosted by Discover Gloucester and the Cape Ann Museum, the weekend will feature ice sculptures throughout downtown Gloucester along with free kids’ art activities, live music, and plenty of salty treats. The Cape Ann Museum offers free admission for the weekend, too, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days.

capeannmuseum.org/event/4th-annual-gloucesters-so-salty

Still from Sing Sing, part of the Amplifying Voices Festival | Photograph courtesy of A24

Amplifying Voices Film Festival at The Cabot

Jan. 31–Feb. 1

Kicking off Black History Month, The Cabot will show two days of films by and about people of color, curated by ​​Sabrina Avilés, executive director of CineFest Latino Boston and Lisa Simmons, executive director of The Roxbury International Film Festival. The lineup including a range of styles from full-lenght documentaries to animated shorts, but all explore the history, dynamics, and lives of people whose stories are too often marginalized.

thecabot.org/2025-amplifying-voices-program

Salem’s So Sweet | Photogaph courtesy of Destination Salem

Salem’s So Sweet

Feb. 7–9

Returning for its 22nd year, Salem’s So Sweet brings a weekend of chocolate, ice sculptures, Valentine’s Day shopping, and wintry fun to Witch City. The event starts with a kickoff party and late-night shopping downtown on Friday, February 7, and the ice sculptures are illuminated on the nights of the 7th and 8th. And if you’re not around for shopping on the 7th, head out shopping on Saturday and Sunday to do the Chocolate Hearts Challenge—a scavenger hunt that’ll win you prizes and sweet treats. You’ll find plenty of other treats and deals at local businesses throughout the weekend, too, and don’t forget to pop into one (or more) of Salem’s many sweet shops.

salemmainstreets.org/festivals/salem-so-sweet

Fish Tales at Gloucester Stage Company

Feb. 14

Gloucester Stage Company hosts another iteration of Fish Tales on Friday, February 14. Presented by the Gloucester Writers Center, the storytelling event features an intimate performance of talented storytellers weaving together true tales. The show is inspired by the New York-based nonprofit The Moth and its iconic storytelling events. Fish Tales performances have historically sold out, so grab your tickets ASAP!

gloucesterstage.com/upcoming-events

Shalin Liu Performance Center | Photograph by Shutterstock

“The Proposal” Music and Movie Night at Rockport Music

Feb. 14

Want a not-so-typical Valentine’s date idea? Head to Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center for a screening of The Proposal. Starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, the movie was filmed right in Rockport (masquerading as Sitka, Alaska). The building that plays the movie’s mercantile shop eventually became the Shalin Liu itself! After watching the rom-com in the theater’s stunning surroundings, head upstairs to the venue’s intimate jazz club to grab a drink and listen to the Adria Smith Jazz Trio.

rockportmusic.org/the-proposal