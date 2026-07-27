We are officially entering the lazy, hot and humid days of summer. Is the July heat already causing daydreams of a juicy burger without all the heat and mess from your grill? The North Shore offers an array of choices when you are ready to skip cooking, but still enjoy the perfect burger with a cold drink and crispy fries. Looking to cut back on the beef or for a vegan option? We have you covered with alternative choices that still offer great taste and inventive toppings. Here are twelve of our favorites – so get ready to sit back, relax, and dig in to these fantastic choices.

Sweet & Salty at A&B Burgers, Beverly

As the name suggests, A&B knows a thing or two about burgers. The regular menu includes seven options and specials can expand that count. The Sweet & Salty is a perennial favorite, topping a beef patty with burrata, bacon, fig jam, arugula. If you’re cutting back on red meat consider substituting a turkey or salmon patty or veggie burger. All burgers are served with a choice of sea salt fries, sweet potato fries, haystack onion strings, or a side house salad.

anbburgers.com

Elm Square Oyster Co., Andover

A burger might seem like a more casual dish, but this one has definitely earned its place among the crudo, charcuterie, and seafood on Elm Square’s menu. The eight-ounce, all-natural, certified angus beef chuck patty is ground in-house, placed on a toasted brioche bun, and finished off with watercress, charred onion, grain mustard aioli, and cloth-bound farmhouse cheddar. It is served with their fries.

elmsquareoysterco.com

Alchemy Burger | Photograph courtesy of Serenitee Restaurant Group 1606 Restaurant & Bar | Photograph courtesy of Beauport Hospitality Little Sister | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Smashburger at 1606 Restaurant & Bar, Gloucester

As the restaurant inside the Beauport Hotel evolves the quality of the burgers remains constant. The Smashburger is a griddled smash patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, secret sauce, and brioche double patty. Grab a table near the window to enjoy scenic views of Gloucester harbor – if you can tear your attention away from your plate.

1606restaurant.com

Double Burger at Ledger, Salem

Riffing on that iconic fast food classic the Big Mac, Ledger serves up the Double Burger. Patties are cooked over a wood fire and topped with American cheese, lettuce, special sauce, charred onion, pickles, on, of course, a sesame seed bun. Available for dinner or brunch, when you can add eggs or bacon for a unique meal.

ledgersalem.com

The Big Sky Burger at Rev Burger, Beverly

Rev Burger opened as a spin-off of Rev Kitchen & Bar right up the street, and the focus on the art of the burger has had a flavorful payoff. We love the Big Sky layered with bacon spread, cheddar, fried onions, and blackberry bbq sauce. For true indulgence, add an order of Bacon Wizz Waffle Fries, topped with housemade cheese cause, bacon jam, and buttermilk ranch.

revburger.com

Alchemy Burger at Alchemy, Lynnfield

The Alchemy Burger is always a standout, even on a menu stacked with creative and tasty choices. Set in a brioche bun, the burger is topped with chipotle aioli, Vermont cheddar, double-smoked bacon, little gem lettuce, and marinated tomatoes. Then you can customize it with avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, or even a sunnyside-up egg. Served with fries and the option of a gluten-free bun for an added charge.

alchemy-lynnfield.com

Double Bull | Photograph by Brian DeMello A & B Burgers | Photograph by Joel Laino

Urban Cowgirl at Lexie’s, Newburyport

The only Massachusetts location of the New Hampshire-based mini-chain, the Newburyport Lexie’s serves up an impressive range of creative and delicious burgers. We suggest the Urban Cowgirl, which layers cheddar, bacon, avocado, crispy onions, herbed aioli, and BBQ sauce atop a beef patty cooked to your specifications. You can substitute a house made beanie or cluck patty if you are looking for a non-beef option. Sides are extra but how can you skip the house buttermilk onion rings?

peaceloveburgers.com

Little Sister Burger at Little Sister, Rockport

The fast-casual sibling to Gloucester’s acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant Talise, Little Sister serves up comfort food with culinary cred. Little Sister is open at a new location on Bearskin Neck in Rockport. The namesake Little Sister burger, topped with American cheese, griddled onion, spicy pickles, pickled peppers, and garlic aioli is a favorite. Order a side of tallow-fried french fries, of course.

littlesisterburger.com

Poblano Ranch at The Double Bull, Peabody

In addition to food, the Double Bull offers games to spice up your night out, so it makes sense that its burger menu should also have a bit of a kick. If you can take the heat, try the Poblano Ranch, two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with roasted poblanos, cheddar, arugula, bacon jam, and poblano ranch. Served with fries with the option to add bacon or a fried egg to any burger for an added charge. Looking for a vegan choice? The Double Bull offers a meatless Impossible Burger.

thedoublebull.com

Sin Burger at The Blue Ox, Lynn

Why has the Blue Ox’s Sin Burger won Boston magazine’s Battle of the Burger three times? It could be the hand-packed patty or the applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, truffle aioli, and Swiss cheese. It is such a beloved staple at the Lynn restaurant that when Anthony Caturano (owner of award-winning Tonno) took ownership of The Blue Ox in 2019, he kept it on the menu. And keep an eye out for specials that riff on the original, like the Sin & Surf that piles lobster onto the already decadent burger.

theblueoxlynn.com

Mac Attack at Boston Burger Company, Salem

The Boston Burger Company’s Salem location has more than 20 burgers on the menu (plus the option to build your own), but we’ll point you to the Mac Attack, which tops a burger with bacon and, yes, homemade mac and cheese. TV’s Guy Fieri – who knows a thing or two about casual eating – has called the mac and cheese “pretty rockin'” and featured the burger on his show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

bostonburgercompany.com

Crave Bistro, Amesbury

Crave Bistro offers its signature Crave Burger, a grass fed beef patty, apple wood bacon, Vermont cheddar, pickled red onion, mixed greens, truffle aioli, on a brioche bun. Want a vegetarian option? Try the Veggie Burger with Pepper jack cheese, garlic puree, mixed greens, and tomato jalapeno jam. Wash it down with their house-made sangria or a coconut lime margarita.

cravefoodandwine.com