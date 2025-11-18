It isn't easy being the new kid in town. For that matter, neither’s being the new brewery. Peter Daniel and the team at Rapscallion’s Lawrence expansion have found an exception to the adage: Nothing is easy in the contemporary brewing industry, but the welcome the Immigrant City has shown them has certainly made things easier.
“Openness and willingness to collaborate is really what Lawrence is all about,” says Monica Manoski, executive director of Essex Art Center, a nonprofit art studio that’s served Lawrence and its citizens well for the last 32 years. “It’s really community spirited, and people show up for each other.” E