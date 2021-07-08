Massachusetts is undeniably home to some of the best seafood in the United States, and a classic New England summer bucket list includes getting your fill of crustaceans for the season. This summertime feat requires indulging in your fair share of oysters on the half shell, so we’ve gathered a list of restaurants you can visit this summer to get one-dollar oysters and fulfill your cravings for seafood.

FRANK

Beverly

If you’re in the Beverly area on Wednesdays between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., stop into FRANK on Rantoul Street for their dollar oysters this summer. The oysters come from a variety of places, but most frequently they’re from Lucky Lips Oyster Farm in Wellfleet, known to have some of the best on Cape Cod. FRANK has a wide array of wines that pair nicely with their oysters, including Domaine Adéle Rouze and Quincy Blanc 2020, so be sure to ask the staff about what they may suggest.

Where: 112 Rantoul Street, Beverly

When: Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Elm Square Oyster Company

Andover

If you can’t make it to Beverly on Wednesday evenings, try Elm Square Oyster Company in Andover for their Dollar Oyster Happy Hour. Happy Hour, on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays, is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., serving chef’s choice oysters on the half shell for $1.49. With your oysters you also receive three house-made sauces, a perfect fit for your midweek happy hour.

Where: 2 Elm Square, Andover

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BRINE

Newburyport

Newly located on State Street in Newburyport, BRINE Steak and Oyster Bar has dollar oyster specials all year long. This summer you can stop in and grab dollar oysters between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Their oysters come from across the country, East Coast to West Coast—and they’re all shucker’s choice. Pair your dollar oysters with their recommended french picpoult or brown ale and enjoy.

Where: 17 State Street, Newburyport

When: This summer from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sea Level

Salem

This summer at Sea Level in Salem with any Ford’s Gin or Ford’s Gin cocktail order, you will also receive two free oysters. With the special happening every day, there’s no better way to spend a few hours than to enjoy a nice relaxing cocktail, great waterfront views, and a couple free oysters to go along with it.

Where: 94 Wharf Street, Salem

When: This summer

The Blue Ox

Lynn

The Blue Ox in Lynn is doing a dollar oyster special Wednesdays through Sundays this summer. On any of these days, stop by and grab a seat at the bar or in a booth to enjoy their dollar oyster deal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ask your server about their suggested ciders, and The Blue Ox will fulfill all your oyster cravings.

Where: 191 Oxford Street, Lynn

When: Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Summer Shack

Boston

“Buck-a-Shuck Tuesdays” are back at all Summer Shack locations. Whether you decide to visit their location in Back Bay, Cambridge, or take a trip to Mohegan Sun, you can find fresh dollar oysters all day on Tuesdays. Summer Shack features one of the largest oyster selections in New England, including oysters from near and far. Ask your server about the oysters being offered that day for information on taste, history, and other facts about the selection of the week.

Where: All Summer Shack Locations

Summer Shack, Boston: 50 Dalton St., Boston

Summer Shack, Cambridge: 149 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge

Summer Shack, Mohegan Sun: 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT

When: Tuesdays this summer