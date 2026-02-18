Kowloon is seeking permits and licensing to open Kowloon, Tiki on the Beach, a tiki-style bar at 21 Revere Beach Blvd., a ground-floor commercial space along the busy beachfront. The proposal would introduce a nightlife-driven concept to the area, complete with a DJ and dance floor.

Plans call for seating for nearly 120 patrons indoors, along with an additional 60 seats outdoors, creating a compact yet energetic venue steps from the sand. While the full scope of the menu is expected to be outlined at a later date, early details suggest the focus will be on drinks and entertainment rather than the expansive dining format seen at its flagship location.

While the concept has been publicly announced and licensing discussions are underway, the full development plan has not yet been formally presented or approved by the City of Revere. The proposal is expected to move through the city’s permitting and licensing process in the coming weeks. Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe announced the “the wheels are turning to bring this plan to life.”

The space is being leased from Mike Aldi of Aldi Companies, the hospitality group behind Dryft Revere and other local establishments including Fine Line and Vivi’s Tapas Bar—signaling a collaboration between two well-known North Shore restaurant operators.

The Revere project represents an expansion of the Kowloon brand beyond its longtime home on Route 1 in Saugus. Founded in 1950, Kowloon has become one of the most recognizable landmarks north of Boston, known for its Polynesian-inspired décor, elaborate cocktails, and decades of hosting celebrations, comedy shows, and community events. For many, it’s as much a cultural institution as it is a restaurant.

The Saugus location remains open and operating, though ownership has previously announced long-term plans to redevelop the sprawling property into a mixed-use project that would include housing and commercial space, with a smaller Kowloon expected to remain on site. That redevelopment has been discussed for several years but has not yet been realized.

In the meantime, the Revere Beach tiki bar could mark the brand’s first major physical expansion.

While licensing discussions are underway, the proposal must still move through the city’s approval process, including alcohol and entertainment permits. City hearings in the coming weeks are expected to provide further clarity on timing and next steps.

If approved, the project would add a recognizable name—and a new nightlife destination—to Revere Beach’s evolving waterfront scene.

More details are expected as the proposal advances.