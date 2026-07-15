The last thing I expected when touring a casino was a lush organic vegetable garden overflowing with raised beds of crunchy snap peas, juicy yellow cherry tomatoes, fragrant herbs, and bed after bed of ripening vegetables. What I discovered on my recent visit to Seabrook, New Hampshire’s The Brook Casino was not just another casino, but a growing dining and entertainment complex that can appeal to everyone. For devotees of the North Shore’s legendary Kowloon it is a dream come true. How the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound Race Track became the home of Kowloon’s sister restaurant, 9 Dragons, is a story of collaboration and vision.

As I walked the property with Andre Carrier, President and CEO of Eureka Casinos (parent company of The Brook), his passion for the project was clear. As a child he used to stop at the Seabrook Greyhound Park with his father on long road trips. In 2019, when the opportunity to purchase and redevelop the property presented itself Carrier and Gregory Lee Executive Chairman of Eureka Casinos returned to their home state of New Hampshire to transform the park for the next generation.

The Brook weaves in pieces of the former Park into the new 75-acre state of the art entertainment complex. The casino which is still expanding in size contains over 700 casino gaming and video poker machines, tables games, a theater, and a poker room. The centerpiece is a 144-foot 4K display that is New England’s largest sportsbook video wall with comfy stadium seating to relax in as you watch the array of races and sports events. Carrier explained that the video wall is in place of the long wall of windows with stadium seating that used to look out onto the race track.

The vegetable garden supplies The Brook’s “Track to Table” farming program run by The Brook’s chefs and their landscaping contractor North Point Outdoors. The chefs harvest produce used in all of their restaurants including The Secret Garden, 9 Dragons, and Lucky’s an Irish Pub serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

Carrier met Kowloon Owner Bobby Wong through mutual friends while developing The Brook. The two became fast friends and were soon partnering on 9 Dragons, a Kowloon spin-off, which opened in September 2024. Carrier explains that 9 Dragons tells the story of the Kowloon prequel from 1970’s Hong Kong creating an immersive experience for the diner – think murals of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, neon signs, blooming silk cherry trees, plush red banquettes, and even a Mahjong tile tunnel. While there is no Kowloon fountain or tiki bar, many of their famed dishes are on the menu including crab rangoon, Saugus chicken wings, sweet and sour chicken, and beef and broccoli. The Forbidden City, an elaborately decorated cocktail lounge serves as an alternative to the dining room. A full restaurant review will be forthcoming in a Northshore print issue this fall, but I can easily say 9 Dragons is well worth the short drive from the North Shore.

Moving outside onto the site of the old race track is an outdoor patio with comfortable seating, large screens, and a bar – but that is just the beginning. The Secret Garden part of the property contains elaborate gardens and garden containers around every corner with a colorful and textured selection of perennials, shrubs, and annuals surrounding seating areas and paths. The location of the old track is maintained as a stone walking path connecting to an outdoor concert venue with VIP pergola seating (they can be rented out for concerts or private parties) and a large lawn for seating with chairs provided for concert events. The race track’s original tote board is preserved next to the concert stage.

An expansive 5,400 sq ft glass conservatory, The Secret Garden restaurant, is new this year and is adorned with seasonal flowers hanging from the ceiling. The space serves an elaborate Sunday Buffet Brunch featuring The Brook’s organically grown produce through October, as well as, dinner on Wednesday through Sunday. It can be rented out for weddings and other events, and will host a holiday winter vendor market later this year.

The Brook is expanding quickly with plans for a retail store featuring local artisans, a steakhouse, and a larger gaming floor. Under a state charity gaming model, The Brook donates 35% of their gross gaming revenues to charity under New Hampshire law. The Brook has donated almost $50 million to charities since 2019, including $12.6 million in 2025 alone. Every day The Brook posts the 501(c)(3) New Hampshire nonprofit that will be that day’s recipient.

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