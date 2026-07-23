You know you are in for some fantastic BBQ when your destination is not just a restaurant, but a full smokehouse experience. Smoke on the Water, a new craft BBQ restaurant in Salisbury from the team behind Peabody’s Big Pig Barbecue Catering, focuses on high quality ingredients while allowing diners a look behind the curtain.
“Smoke on the Water is about giving people more than a meal,” said founder and owner Chris LaBella. “We want guests to experience real barbecue up close — to see the pits, learn about the process, smell the post oak smoke, and then enjoy the finished product at its best, whether they stay for the
BONS EVENT 2026The North Shore Event of the Summer · August 13 · DanversportGet Tickets