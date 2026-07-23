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The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
You know you are in for some fantastic BBQ when your destination is not just a restaurant, but a full smokehouse experience. Smoke on the Water, a new craft BBQ restaurant in Salisbury from the team behind Peabody’s Big Pig Barbecue Catering, focuses on high quality ingredients while allowing diners a look behind the curtain.  “Smoke on the Water is about giving people more than a meal,” said founder and owner Chris LaBella.  “We want guests to experience real barbecue up close — to see the pits, learn about the process, smell the post oak smoke, and then enjoy the finished product at its best, whether they stay for the
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