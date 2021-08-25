Still waiting for your “Summer of Joy”? The wait is over now that Sunset Club has debuted—a sun-kissed spot overlooking the marshes of Plum Island with unobstructed sunset views, natch, a beachy California Dreamin’ vibe, and lawn games, all wrapped in an airy COVID-friendly package.

The restaurant is a partnership between the folks from North Shore favorite Paddle Inn—Beau Strum, Josh Childs, chef Suzi Maitland, and operations lead Emma Hollander—and Vincent Godin and Jeff Christensen, who own Cottage Island Market & Spirits and the Cottage Surf Shop just across the street.

The menu is compact and thoughtful, a product of Maitland’s work with Chef de Cuisine Michael Dyer, who will be familiar to fans of Andolini’s and 15sx in Andover. The food, cooked up in a repurposed shipping container, skews Cali-Mex, with fish tacos, a spicy burger topped with jalapeños two ways, and Fruit & Chamoy, a plate of large chunks of watermelon and cantaloupe topped with chamoy—a Mexican staple they make in-house from pickled sour fruit spiked with a bit of chili powder. Trust us—it’s what you want to eat after a day at the beach.

Fans of sister restaurant Paddle Inn, which has closed for the remainder of the summer to help the Sunset Club staff up, will be pleased to see the Rockin’ Horse cocktail—black tea infused Jim Beam, Canton ginger, and lemon—on the menu, along with occasional other favorites.

Most of the seating is outdoors, spread across picnic tables and Adirondack chairs around a large gas fireplace. While the energy is definitely fun in the sun, it’s spread out so you can enjoy being with other people while preserving your personal space. Bocci courts, a big Jenga game, and corn hole add to the fun. The indoor seating breathes new life into the former Angie’s Garage, using the car bays to let in lots of light and air.

Don’t think because the days are getting shorter, Sunset Club will be wrapping up. Strum says there are plans to roll out heaters to keep cozy well into winter, as well as big screen TVs to show the Pats games this season, meaning a big upgrade to your tailgating game.

For more information, visit sunsetclubpi.com.

4 Old Point Rd., Newbury, 978-255-1016. Hours subject to change. Currently seven days a week, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.