Thai-style crispy chicken wings or seared fatty salmon belly? Spicy, chewy rice noodles or a BBQ eel maki roll? At MarketStreet Lynnfield’s newest eatery, you don’t have to choose between the casual flavors of Asian street food or the refinement of premium sushi. Housed under one roof, Soi 8 and Sushi Ike offer a range of Asian culinary experiences in one place.

“The opening of Soi 8 / Sushi Ike represents MarketStreet Lynnfield’s ongoing commitment to introducing vibrant new concepts to the North Shore region and beyond. With two different Asian restaurants under one roof, and both ready to transport guests’ taste buds, we’re very excited to be adding this special restaurant to our diverse roster of culinary options,” said Charlotte Woods, general manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield.

The pairing is the brainchild of restaurateur Rong Cong, who also operates a Möge Tee location in Dedham and a Pokeworks franchise in Watertown. For this newest endeavor, Cong wanted to embrace a wide range of Asian flavors.

Soi 8, named for an eatery-packed side street in Bangkok, serves up the vibrant flavors of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Indonesia with a range of dishes inspired by the traditional street food and entrees of these countries. Dishes are sized to share, evoking the communal and convivial style of dining common in Thailand.

The menu includes choices like crispy veggie rolls with glass noodles, carrots and cabbage; pad kee mow, a combination of thick rice noodles, basil, eggs, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, broccoli, and a choice of protein; and Nasi Goreng, an Indonesian fried rice including chicken, onions, garlic, and birds eye chilis, served with cucumbers, tomato, and fried egg.

On the other side is Sushi Ike, a sushi experience with a Tokyo vibe curated by a sushi master with over 15 years experience at notable destinations, including the famed Nobu. The 11-seat sushi counter occupies a purposefully modest footprint so every diner can have an up-close view of the action as their sashimi, nigiri, and maki rolls are prepared.

The menu here features special rolls such as the Heaven and Earth roll with spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeño, and crunch topped with Hokkaido scallop, sweet soy, mayo, chili oil, yuzu mustard, furikake, spicy tobiko, garlic and cilantro. There are also classic appetizers like Tuna Tataki with seared pepper tuna, scallion, masago, and ponzu sauce, and newer creations such as the Dinosaur Egg with shrimp tempura wrapped in avocado, sweet soy and spicy mayo.

335 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-776-6554, soi8lynnfield.com, sushilynnfield.com