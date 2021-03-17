Prezza in the North End, Tonno in Wakefield and Gloucester, and The Blue Ox in Lynn have reopened after closing for the winter months due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, new government restrictions, and overall consumer confidence in dining out.

All four restaurants are now open for indoor dining and takeout, including cocktail and wine options. The Blue Ox, Tonno Wakefield, and Tonno Gloucester are open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Prezza is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

In addition to their indoor dining and traditional takeout options, The Blue Ox and both Tonno locations are now offering special takeout dinners, perfect for pairs and groups.

The Blue Ox is offering customers their new “Take ‘n Bake” dinners for two. These meals are ready to heat and serve and include: Burrata & Prosciutto, Wild Mushroom Lasagna, Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts & Sweet Potatoes, and Strawberry Shortcake. A kid’s meal or wine and cocktails can be added on for an additional cost. Take ‘n Bake dinners can be ordered online by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will be available for pickup after 5:00 p.m.

Both Tonno locations are offering a takeout special for parties of four and six. Nonna’s Family Dinner includes: Rigatoni & Plum Tomato Sauce, Chicken Parmigiana Meatballs, Caesar Salad, and Garlic Bread. Nonna’s Family Dinner can be pre-ordered for pickup on Wednesday through Sunday and is available in limited quantities on weekends. Orders for both the Wakefield and Gloucester locations can be placed online.

“After making the difficult decision to temporarily close our doors during the winter months, we could not be more ecstatic to reopen and welcome back the customers that we so dearly missed,” said Prezza, The Blue Ox, and Tonno chef and owner Anthony Caturano.

All four restaurants are expected to open outdoor patio dining in April. Prezza, Tonno Wakefield, Tonno Gloucester, and The Blue Ox are all part of the Caturano Restaurant Group, owned and operated by Chef Anthony Caturano.

prezza.com, theblueoxlynn.com, tonnorestaurant.com