The early Easter celebration has crept up on us this year. This Sunday, April 4, make your holiday both stress-free and delicious with help from these North Shore restaurants. Whether you’re just celebrating at home or you’re having a small gathering of vaccinated folks, these eateries have options for everyone. We’ve taken care to add both takeout or dine-in choices to suite your preferences. Happy Easter!

Ledger

Salem

The downtown Salem favorite will offer an Easter to-go box available for pickup on Sunday morning. At $90 for two servings, the box includes an arugula salad, a second course of lamb, roasted chicken, and/or grilled cauliflower, and ricotta donuts with caramel sauce for dessert. If you’d prefer to dine in, their Easter prix-fixe menu includes four courses and costs $55 per person.

ledgersalem.com

Tonno

Gloucester

You can also choose from dine in or to-go boxes at this Italian seafood spot with locations in Gloucester and Wakefield. Their to-go box, at $65 for two people, includes eggplant parmigiana, asparagus risotto, and a braised lamb shank, all ready to be reheated and served at home. You can also go for any of their regular menu items to-go, or a meal kit for two, four, or six people.

tonnorestaurant.com

La Fina

Andover

While you can order Easter takeout at this chic Andover steakhouse, celebrate the season by dining on their newly opened patio. They’re open for brunch and dinner on Easter starting at 10:30 a.m.; their boutique steakhouse menu of fresh seafood, juicy steak, and elevated side dishes should satisfy everyone.

lafinarestaurant.com

Davio’s

Lynnfield

Davio’s in Lynnfield is offering a few options for takeout Easter dinners. For $55 per person you can snag a roasted ham dinner or a braised lamb shank dinner, and for $35, you can have fun with a gnocchi pasta kit. And if you’d rather go out, they’re still accepting dinner reservations. You can even sit out on their patio.

davios.com/lynnfield

34 Park

Andover

The newly opened modern Italian eatery now resides in the former Salvatore’s spot in Andover. 34 Park is offering a special Easter brunch menu this year from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., including bottomless mimosas for $25. Some other new brunch offerings available this Sunday include smoked salmon toast, an egg drop and lamb meatball, and a black forest ham and biscuits platter.

34park.com

Ristorante Lucia

Winchester

Ristorante Lucia, with locations in Winchester and the North End, is offering both takeout and dine in options this Easter Sunday, too. Preorder your takeout dinner now through Friday, or head to their website for reservations. Some items on their Easter menu include an antipasto primavera, artichoke risotto, grilled lamb chops, and pastiera, a traditional ricotta Easter cake.

luciaw.in/easter-2021

FRANK

Beverly

The downtown Beverly staple spot is offering a gorgeous Easter takeout menu with options like a whole ham, a lamb leg, quiche Loraine, hot cross buns, and carrot cake. Try and get your order in by today! They’ve also put together a special adult Easter basket with goodies like chocolate truffles, bacon nuts, and sparkling rosé. Easter baskets aren’t just for kids!

farmtofrank.com