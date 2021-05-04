This Sunday, May 9, it’s time to celebrate mom and everything she does. Take her out to brunch for an afternoon filled with specialty cocktails, locally grown cuisine, and, weather permitting, some alfresco relaxation. While we’re always partial to the North Shore, our region really does have some of the best brunch in the state. Start with these local hotspots for dine-in reservations or takeout.

The Grove

Rowley

Located at the Briar Barn Inn in Rowley, Grove sources the freshest ingredients possible from local farms like Alprilla Farm in Essex and Cedar Rock Garden in Gloucester—for that reason, their menus are always subject to change. Open for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10:00 a.m., some of their brunch items may include pancakes, frittatas, or shrimp and grits. While the restaurant’s rustic post and beam barn setting lets in tons of natural light, the best seat in the house is on their seasonal patio.

briarbarninn.com/grove

La Fina

Andover

Now open for brunch every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., La Fina serves up elevated fare in a relaxed setting in downtown Andover. Some of their menu highlights include bananas foster French toast and Florentine benedict—you can even order oysters on the half shell. Don’t forget to check out their new spring/summer cocktail menu, unless you prefer mimosas with your brunch!

lafinarestaurant.com

Tonno

Gloucester & Wakefield

Both Tonno locations are serving Mother’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and dinner from 3:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m. While the Tonno Wakefield menu is slightly more limited than the Gloucester menu, both will feature mouthwatering brunch specials like poached lobster benedict and vanilla French toast. You’ll also find hearty dinner options like fresh homemade pasta and pesce and carne dishes.

tonnorestaurant.com

FRANK

Beverly

If you’d prefer a takeout feast to enjoy at home, check out the Mother’s Day menu at FRANK in Beverly. Some takeout brunch items at the farm-to-table restaurant will include quiche by the half or whole, oysters by the each, salads priced per person, and spring pea velouté or haddock chowder by the pint. FRANK will also be serving up a special dine-in Mother’s Day menu, as well.

farmtofrank.com

Feather & Wedge

Rockport

The menu at this downtown Rockport eatery changes regularly by the season and even by the day to reflect the freshest foods. So while their Mother’s Day menu is TBD, you can expect benedicts, other egg dishes like omelets, inventive salads, and fresh local oysters. Feather & Wedge asks guests to call for Mother’s Day reservations.

featherandwedge.com

CK Pearl

Essex

Located riverside in Essex, CK Pearl serves up brunch every Sunday starting at 10:00 a.m. Their unfussy brunch menu includes staples like omelets, benedicts, corned beef hash, and apple cider donut French toast, plus a lineup of creative brunch cocktails.

ckpearl.com

Ledger

Salem

Salem’s high-end American restaurant Ledger aims to make Mother’s Day as breezy as possible with their brunch boxes. Each box feeds four people for $95 and can be picked up between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The box includes donuts, arugula salad, spinach frittata, and Brussels hash, and you can add on items like bacon, a charcuterie plate, bloody Mary mix, or a bottle of champagne.

ledgersalem.com