If you want to minimize some of your cooking and cleaning load this holiday and spend more time with your family, these North Shore restaurants offer stellar Thanksgiving meals to-go. No matter how small your celebration, this eateries have you covered with traditional fixings like mashed potatoes and gravy, or some less traditional items like shrimp cocktails and lobster dishes. If you’d prefer to dine out, scroll to the bottom for some restaurants offering special menus and socially distanced tables.

—

Brine Oyster Bar

Newburyport

The hip Newburyport oyster bar is offering full turkey dinners for two to eight people, making the holiday as easy as possible for you and your family. Their a la carte side offerings include squash and leek gratin, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes, and you can even order a freshly baked loaf of bread or a pumpkin pie.

brineoyster.com, 978.358.8479

—

Tonno, Prezza, and Blue Ox

Already have the turkey under control, but want some help with the sides? Tonno, Prezza, and Blue Ox have teamed up to bring you quality Thanksgiving side dishes like shrimp cocktail, butternut squash, turkey stuffing, and more, designed to feed four people each.

tonnorestaurant.com

—

Ledger

Salem

If you want to leave the cooking of the bird up to the experts, trust Ledger in Salem. You can order turkey breast and confit leg for two, or a whole 16-pound bird to feed the whole family. They’re both served with all the fixins, including Yukon whipped potatoes, maple glazed sweet potatoes, green bean amandine, and rolls. You can even add on a homemade Boston cream pie.

ledgersalem.com

—

Lucia’s Ristorante

Winchester

Lucia’s Ristorante, with two locations in the North End and Winchester, is offering large format, to-go orders of any chicken or pasta dish on their menu for at-home gatherings this holiday season. Each quarter pan serves four, is made fresh the morning of pick-up, and only requires heating up.

luciaw.in

—

Hawthorne Hotel

Salem

If you’d prefer to celebrate Thanksgiving in the safety of your home this year, you can still leave the cooking to the folks at Hawthorne Hotel in Salem. Their family style meals serve four people and can be picked up the day before Thanksgiving. Or, you can pick up a pre-ordered individual Thanksgiving meal between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

hawthornehotel.com, 978.744.4080

—

Island Creek Oyster Bar

Burlington

The Burlington oyster bar is also offering a range of options for Thanksgiving takeout. Order a full traditional dinner including turkey, cornbread stuffing, candied yams, and more, or switch things up this year with some fun seafood sides like Maine lobster casserole or blue crab and artichoke dip.

islandcreekoysterbar.com, 781.761.6500

—

Smolak Farms

North Andover

Don’t just consider restaurants this holiday—plenty of area farms offer sides and desserts along with their farm-fresh turkeys. At Smolak Farms in North Andover, you can grab sides portioned to feed however many folks you’re serving this year. Sides include mashed potatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, glazed carrots, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and an apple or pumpkin pie.

smolakfarms.com, 978.682.6332

—

Davio’s

Lynnfield

For $55 per person, you can pick up an expertly made full turkey dinner from Davio’s in Lynnfield, including free-range organic turkey, Yukon mashed potatoes, cranberry apple chutney, and more. And, add on a homemade pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie for $12.

davios.com, 781.944.4810

Where to Dine In

1606 at Beauport Hotel

Gloucester

The fine dining restaurant in Gloucester is cooking up a stellar five-course Thanksgiving meal this year. Some standout items include foraged mushroom bisque or lobster beignets as starters, and you can keep it traditional with turkey for dinner, or branch out with baked Beauport haddock with crabmeat stuffing. The dinner costs $74 per adult and $25 per child, and you can make reservations at the link below.

1606restaurant.com, 978.491.5090

—

L’Andana

Burlington

Dine out in style this holiday at L’Andana in Burlington. Their three-course menu, for $78 per person, has selections like wood-grilled turkey, truffle steak, and lobster gnocchi, and you can supplement with contorni like squash risotto and whipped potatoes.

landanagrill.com, 781.270.0100