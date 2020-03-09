Looking for a good time this St. Patrick’s Day? Look no further than this guide, giving you the lowdown on what’s happening at these area Irish pubs. Sláinte!

—

The Peddler’s Daughter

When visiting the Peddler’s Daughter, owned by Ireland natives Michael and Maggs Conneely, pub-goers will find a variety of Irish dishes and live musical entertainment on St. Patty’s Day. The pub serves up local and old craft beers, including Magners and Milk Stout. From 8 a.m. till 3 p.m. they’ll serve a traditional Irish breakfast, and a limited Irish menu during the day, featuring their best-selling fish and chips, cottage pie, and appetizers like scotch and egg. Also catch live performances from the Puff Farmers and Colm O’Brien!

45 Wingate St, Haverhill, 978.372.9555, thepeddlersdaughter.com

—

The Irish Cottage

The Irish Cottage, owned by Galway, Ireland native James Kearney, will be offering a variety of Irish beers on tap, including Smithwicks and Murphy’s Irish Stout. They’ll be serving all of your traditional Irish favorites, including a corn beef dinner, cottage pie, beef stew, and Reubens. For lighter fare, they’ll offer salads and various appetizers. Pub goers can also enjoy live bagpipe music and tons of fun giveaways throughout the day.

17 Branch St, Methuen, 978.208.4347, theirishcottagepub.com

—

The Indo

The Indo, co-owned by Stephen Murphy who hails from County Carlow, Ireland, will feature a variety of traditional and non-traditional Irish dishes, including a specialty vegetarian Reuben with homemade seitan corned “beef.” The Indo will also feature Irish lines of beer, including a red ale from O’Hara’s, which you can enjoy while watching live broadcasts of the parades taking place in Ireland.

298 Cabot St, Beverly, 978.969.2008, theindopub.com

—

Old Main Street Pub

The Old Main Street Pub will feature a selection of craft beers, including Boddingtons. The menu will include favorites like Boddingtons beer-battered fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie, all served from 12 noon to 9:30 p.m. No reservations are necessary!

121 Essex St, Salem, 978.594.8188, oldemainstreetpub.com

—

O’Neill’s Pub

O’Neill’s Pub in Salem offers twenty-two draft lines of beer, and on St. Patty’s Day you can expect to see a variety of Irish brands including Harp, Magners, Smithwicks, and Guinness. Their menu will include items like traditional boiled dinners and fish and chips. During the afternoon, you’ll be delighted with live Irish music, as well as a DJ who begins performing at 10 p.m.

120 Washington St, Salem, 978.740.8811, oneillsofsalem.com

—

Bunratty Tavern

Bunratty in Reading is the place to be if you want to enjoy live Irish music and frosty, 20 oz. pints of Irish beer. On St. Patrick’s Day, Bunratty, owned by Dublin native Eilish Havey, will be treating pub-goers to entertainment from the Irish American Police Officers Association Pipes and Drum corp. (IAPOA), kicking off their performance at 2:00 p.m. New England-based band Irish Whispa will also perform from 5:00 p.m. till closing. There will also be a variety of events leading up to the holiday, including their annual Family Day on Sunday, March 5 beginning at noon.

620 Main St, Reading, 781.779.8245, bunrattytavern.com

—

The Port Tavern

The Port Tavern will be serving up green Jello shots and hosting live music entertainment all night! The tavern will open their upstairs bar for the day, and will offer a limited Irish menu. From 7 to 10p.m., Irish folk/rock group Demijon will perform, and there will be tons of great giveaways throughout the day.

84 State St, Newburyport, 978.465.1006, theporttavern.com

—

RF O’Sullivan and Son

RF O’Sullivan and Son feature a selection of Jameson and other Irish whiskeys, as well as a St. Patrick’s Day favorite: green beer! The pub will cook up over 500 pounds of corned beef for hungry pub-goers, who will be treated to the pulsating sounds of Irish music played overhead.

151 Central Ave, Lynn, 339.440.4564, rfosullivans.com

—

The Emerald Rose

Located in Billerica’s Pinehurst village, The Emerald Rose has a jam-packed St. Patrick’s schedule ahead. This Friday evening they’ll host a Personalized Pint Night, where you can print your picture onto a Guinness (you read that right), though you can find other Irish brews on tap like Guinness’s milk stout, O’Hara’s Irish Red, and Harpoon’s Craic Irish Red IPA. From Friday through St. Pat’s Day, they’ll offer an Irish menu with features like corned bee, and they’ll also have live Irish music every day featuring the Worcester-based Songs for Ceilidh. Head to their website for the full band lineup.

785 Boston Road, Billerica, 978.667.0500, theemeraldrose.com