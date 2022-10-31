Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, November strikes a perfect balance of natural beauty, outdoor fun, and growing holiday cheer. And the North Shore is a great place to enjoy all the month has to offer, so we’ve gathered 10 events to get you started on the best November yet.

1. Art show soiree and sale, Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, Ipswich | Nov. 4-5

The annual art sale at the Crane Estate kicks off on a Friday night with a party including hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, music, and conversations with the artists. On Saturday the show and sale opens to everyone, featuring more than 200 varied works from the funky to the traditional, and a chance to explore grounds, gardens, and mansion.

2. Simply the Best sale, Beverly Bootstraps, Beverly | Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The folks at the Beverly Bootstraps thrift shop have been saving all their best donations – new and like-new housewares, clothing, jewelry, and more – to stock this one-day shopping extravaganza. Proceeds support the work of Beverly Bootstraps, which provides food assistance, educational opportunities, and other support for families and individuals in need. Details at beverlybootstraps.org/thrift-shop.

Still from Daymaker | Photograph courtesy of Warren Miller Entertainment

3. Warren Miller’s Daymaker, The Cabot, Beverly | Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Starting in 1950, skier and filmmaker Warren Miller made one skiing movie per year, timing the release to stoke excitement for the coming winter. Though Miller died in 2018, his production company continues the tradition. This year’s film, the 73rd in the series, promises yet more dramatic footage and ski and snowboard inspiration. Tickets available at thecabot.org/events.

4. Harvest Market, Appleton Farms, Ipswich | Nov. 12, 12-4 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest season by shopping for produce grown by Appleton Farms and other local growers, edible delights from area producers, and gifts, décor, and accessories made by local artisans. While you’re there, wander the bucolic grounds, say hello to the farms animals, and maybe take a hayride tour of the property. More information about the Harvest Festival available the farm website.

5. Great Gatsby gala, Danversport, Danvers | Nov. 18, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Get your Gilded Age glamour on for a night of fundraising fun that includes dinner, dancing, bubbly, raffles, a silent auction, and music. The event raises money for Northeast Arc’s Autism Support Center. Tickets available online.

6. Once Upon a Time…, Hammond Castle, Gloucester | Nov. 18, 19, and 20

Enjoy a selection of Broadway hit songs that all have some connection to fairy tales, including great music from shows such as Sunset Boulevard, Man of La Mancha, Legally Blonde, and more. The magical backdrop of Hammond Castle ensures a magical evening. More information at tickets available at hammondcastle.org.

ZooLights

7. ZooLights, Stone Zoo, Stoneham | Nov. 18-30 and beyond (except Thanksgiving), 4-9:30 p.m.

The Stone Zoo’s annual spectacle of lights debuts for the year on November 18. Wander tree-lined paths surrounded by dazzling lights, watch snow leopards on the prowl, and watch the the kids delight in the rides. Tickets and more information available at zoonewengland.org/zoolights.

8. Sleigh Bells Holiday Fair, Wenham Museum, Wenham | Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kick off the holiday gifting season by shopping for unique, handmade items from 20 local artisans, visiting the pop-up Attic Treasure Shop for unusual vintage finds, and checking out the children’s toys, books, and gifts the museum gift shop. More information at the museum website.

9 Gloucester Encounters book launch, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | Nov. 20, 2 p.m.

Celebrate the launch of Gloucester Encounters: Essays on the Cultural History of the City from 1623 – 2023, a book of 37 new essays by local writers on the city’s cultural heritage, published as part of the observations of the upcoming 400th anniversary of the city’s settlement by Europeans. The event will include comments by the anthology editor and readings from the essays. For more information of the reserve a spot, visit the museum website.

Photograph courtesy of Girl Gang Craft

10. Girl Gang Craft Fair, Old Town Hall, Salem | Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Browse candles, jewelry, artwork, textiles, and so much more from 50 vendors at this event organized by Girl Gang Craft, which aims to help female, trans, and nonbinary artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives build their small businesses. More information available at girlgangcraft.com/events.