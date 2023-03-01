Winter is drawing to a close, and spring hasn’t started yet—but there’s always something fun to do north of Boston. From live music to food and drink to film, this roundup of North Shore happenings in March has a little bit of everything. We hope it inspires you to get out and enjoy the lively place we call home.

North Shore Music Theatre

Photo courtesy of Shakespeare & Company

March 9, 25

Catch a show at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly this March. On the 9th, Shakespeare & Company performs Romeo and Juliet, the bard’s classic romantic tragedy. The theatre hosts a children’s show on March 25—see Curious George: The Golden Meatball at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring the lovable star of the classic books and PBS show.

nsmt.org

Salem Film Festival

Photograph courtesy of Salem Film Fest

March 23-April 2

The 16th annual Salem Film Fest brings in-person and virtual documentary screenings, filmmaker Q&As, and special events to Salem at the end of March. The largest international documentary film fest in Massachusetts, Salem’s festival will utilize a hybrid format this year, screening some films at the PEM, Cinema Salem, and The Cabot. This year’s program and a full schedule will be available at salemfilmfest.com.

salemfilmfest.com

Irish Music at Shalin Liu

Seamus Egan | Photograph by Matthew Muise Photograph courtesy of Rockport music

March 5, 10, 15, 25

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by catching some traditional and modern Irish music at Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. Irish folk songwriter and musician Seamus Egan performs on March 5, and March 10 will see Michael O’Leary and friends in a half concert, half céili dance performance. Brian O’Donovan’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn returns to Rockport on March 15, bringing Celtic song and dance performances from Ireland and beyond, and traditional Irish band Altan visits on March 25.

rockportmusic.org

ART at Castle Hill

March 10-12, 16-19, 23-26

The Tony Award-winning play ART takes over Castle Hill for three weekends this March. Written by Yasmina Reza, the witty play follows the relationship of three friends when one of them acquires an expensive piece of contemporary art. The comedy explores the idea of value—in friendships and fine art alike—and is staged in the Great House Ballroom. Tickets cost $35 for nonmembers and $28 for members.

thetrustees.org/events

Maple Season at Appleton Farms

All month

March is maple syrup season, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by heading to Appleton Farms for a look at the action. The farm in Hamilton and Ipswich taps maple trees throughout its property in March when the warming weather means sap starts to flow up the tree trunks. Every Saturday in March the farm sparks up the wood-fired pizza oven for pizzas on the farm, and you can also find maple tours, demonstrations, and maple-inspired retail goods at the farm store.

thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms

After Hope: Videos of Resistance at the PEM

Looking for Jiro, 2011, by TT Takemoto Bepar (Hop), 2019, by Gazelle Samizay and Labkhand Olfatmanesh Photographs courtesy of the Asian Art Museum

March 11-December 31

A new video exhibit opens at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem on March 11. After Hope: Videos of Resistance chronicles the role of hope in contemporary Asian art and activism. Fifty-four short videos from artists across Asia detail how hope is expressed across different regions, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and Myanmar, accompanied by drawings, photos, and booklets.

pem.org

Boston Wine and Food Festival

March 2-30

The annual Boston Wine and Food Festival returns to the Boston Harbor Hotel this winter, bringing with it a show-stopping lineup of wine dinners and special events. March highlights include an Opus One “Impossible Pairings” seminar and dinner on March 2, a Châteauneuf-du-Pape seminar and dinner on March 24, and a Bond Estate reserve dinner on March 30.

boswineandfoodfestival.com

Danversport Bridal Show

March 29, 6-9 p.m.

If you or someone you know is planning a wedding, consider stopping by the 2023 Danversport Bridal Show, which hand-selects some of the best wedding vendors in the area and includes a bridal fashion show at 8 p.m. Other highlighted vendors represent photography, videography, limousines, entertainment, cakes, makeup, tuxedos, and more. The event features passed hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary cocktail, swag bags, and a raffle. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

danversport.com

Charity Night at The Landing

March 18

The Landing restaurant in Marblehead hosts its annual Charity Night on March 18 in support of the Marblehead Animal Shelter. The restaurant donates 20 percent of all food and drink sales from the dining room that night to the shelter, and the night also features a silent auction.

marblehead-animal-shelter.org

The Cabot

Elvis Costello | Photograph by Mark Seliger

March 7, 23

Exciting happenings at the Cabot this month include a performance by Elvis Costello on March 7, when the Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter and record producer takes the Cabot stage with the Imposters. Postmodern Jukebox heads to Beverly on March 23, celebrating the best of the 20th century’s music, bringing the vintage into the present day and making the modern sound vintage.

thecabot.org