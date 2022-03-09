1. Second Cape Ann Museum COVID memorial, Gloucester | March 10

On the second anniversary of the statewide shutdowns, local artists, officials, and faith leaders will gather to commemorate the lives lost and irrevocably changed by the coronavirus pandemic. Participants will be invited to light paper lanterns in honor of those impacted by the virus. More information on the museum website.

2. Down to the Bone, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | March 12

Down to the Bone is new exhibition exploring the destabilizing effects of climate change through the unexpected pairing of works by nature photographer Stephen Gorman and New Yorker cartoonist Edward Koren. On opening day, join the two artists for a conversation about how their disparate artistic visions interconnect and reinforce each other as they grapple with the climate crisis. Tickets available day of program; more information at the museum website.

3. Learn about sustainable gardening, Long Hill, Beverly | March 12, 19, 26

Join gardening experts at one of the North Shore’s most beautifully landscaped properties to learn about the theory and practice of sustainable gardening, including topics like native plants, composting, soil testing, and organic lawn care. Sign up for one session or all. Information and registration available online.

Long Hill in early spring

Photographer Stephen Gorman

4. Boston Wine and Food Festival, Boston | March 12, 22, 24, 25

The revamped and revitalized wine and food festival is back this year, with several expert-led wine dinners still on the schedule. Take a deep dive into the world of syrah and cabernet, while savoring gourmet meals and world-class wines. Details available on the event website.

5. Irish music in at the Shalin Liu, Rockport | March 16 and 19

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate Irish heritage outside of the pub, check out a performance of Irish music in the stunning surroundings of Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center. On March 16, A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn, a celebration of Irish music, singing, and dance, will be broadcast in the theater. On March 19, traditional Irish folk group Danú bring their Celtic music to the stage. Tickets and details available on the Shalin Liu website.

6. Sarah Good: Wenham in the Witch Trials, Wenham Museum, Wenham | March 15

Honor Women’s History Month by learning about the sad but fascinating story of Wenham native Sarah Good, one of the first women executed in the witch hysteria of 1692. Learn more at the museum website.

7. Hike under the full moon, Ipswich River Audubon Sanctuary, Topsfield | March 18

Enjoy the wonder of the changing spring with this early spring night hike, exploring the signs of emerging spring under the silvery light of the full moon. Family-friendly and adults-only hikes are available, so you can choose the right pace for you. Register online.

8. Catch one of the first shows at Off Cabot, Beverly | March 19, 25-26, 31

Downtown Beverly’s newest venue, a comedy club run by The Cabot, debuts this month with performances by some of the region’s best stand-up comics. Opening night showcases veteran Boston comedian and actor Tony V. alongside comics Corey Rodrigues and Laura Severse. Tickets and the full lineup are available on the Off Cabot website.

9. Salem Film Fest, Salem | March 24-27

Immerse yourself in the compelling stories of Inuit traditions, Black-owned breweries, endangered right whales, young punk rockers, and women fighting injustice in Afghanistan – as well as many more – as part of this acclaimed international documentary film festival. Schedule and more information about the amazing films on offer available at salemfilmfest.com.

10. Danversport Bridal Show, Danvers | March 30

A thoughtfully curated showcase of wedding vendors, including photography, videography, limousines, entertainment, cakes, makeup, tuxedos, beauty, and fashion. The event includes a complimentary cocktail, passed hors d’oeuvres, swag bags, and all the wedding inspiration you need to plan the big day. Tickets available at Eventbrite.