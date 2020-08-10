With its narrow winding roads, ocean views, and fresh seafood, Marblehead is dripping in history. Spend a day visiting some of our favorite Marblehead spots and fall in love with this iconic North Shore seaside town.

Eat + Drink

The Landing

Famous for their lobster mac & cheese, The Landing offers outdoor deck seating year-round. Don’t worry: They provide heaters when it’s cold.

781-639-1266, thelandingrestaurant.com

5 Corners Kitchen

Be sure to try the Bolognese with house-made rigatoni, or the 5CK Burger. This eclectic eatery is located where five streets merge in the heart of downtown.

781-631-5550, 5cornerskitchen.com

The Barnacle

Casual dining with harbor and lighthouse views, The Barnacle’s menu is replete with delectable appetizers and seafood entrees. Call for takeout and delivery as well.

781-631-4236

Caffé Italia Trattoria & Bar

Although known for its seafood, is also home to one of the North Shore’s top Italian restaurants.

781-631-5700, caffeitaliarestaurant.com

Maddie’s Sail Loft

Maddie’s offers simple, succulent seafood and strong, sizable libations where the younger crowd and the locals congregate. It isn’t fancy, but it is fun.

781-631-9824

B&B Fish

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jason Santos and chef Jeff DeCandia this summer will open their fourth location on 195 Pleasant Street this summer.

Live + Play

Marblehead Little Theatre (MLT)

Formerly a firehouse, MLT is rated one of the 50 best small-stage playhouses in America. This nonprofit organization, run mostly by volunteers, offers first-rate productions for all ages and tastes. The small, black box theater is a local favorite.

781-631-9697, mltlive.com

Warwick Place

The historic Warwick Cinema offers fare beyond popcorn, bonbons, and soda. Moviegoers can sink their teeth into a “classic” beef or salmon burger and imbibe a beer or cocktail in this surround sound, digital theater. Also visit Wick’s Brick Oven Restaurant and The Dandee Donut Factory.

781-476-2076, warwick-place.com, warwickcinema.com

Marblehead Museum

Delve into the pages of Marblehead’s rich history as you explore the offerings of the J.O.J. Frost Gallery, the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, and the Civil War collection at the Marblehead Post #82 of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic). From fishing, to trade, to yachting, you’ll find it all here.

781-631-1768, marbleheadmuseum.org

Marblehead Yacht Club (est. 1878)

781-631-9771, marbleheadyc.org

Corinthian Yacht Club (est. 1885)

781-631-0005, corinthianyc.org

Eastern Yacht Club (est. 1870)

781-631-1400, easternyc.org

Boston Yacht Club (est. 1866)

781-631-3100, bostonyc.org

Dolphin Yacht Club (est. 1950)

781-639-6399, dolphinyachtclub.com

Pleon Yacht Club (est. 1887)

781-631-1076, pleon.org

Shop + Renew

F.L. Woods

This Marblehead staple is the place to go for authentic nautical gear and attire. Say hello to eminent Marblehead personality Wayne George as you shop for a pullover or a waterproof mariner’s jacket.

781-631-0221, flwoods.com

Shubie’s

This local grocer’s motto is “Look No Further,” which is quite apropos. Whether you are looking for prepared foods, wines, or even catering, Shubie’s, a winner of numerous BONS awards, is a culinary delight.

781-631-0149, shubies.com

Mud Puddle Toys

Located in this historic district since 2004, this is the place to find a unique selection of quality toys. From the recreational to the educational, Mud Puddle also offers gift-wrapping and shipping services.

781-631-0814, mudpuddletoys.com

Seaside Aesthetics

Located on 56 Atlantic Avenue, they offer a full menu of cosmetic, restorative, and medical treatments. Their comprehensive website offers pricing and scheduling features.

781-990-3030, seasideaesthetics.com

Dayle’s European Skin Care & Med Spa

Book online for a facial, a massage, mani/pedi options, or tanning. Their red-carpet treatment has options for men as well.

781-631-2090, daylesmedspa.com