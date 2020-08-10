With its narrow winding roads, ocean views, and fresh seafood, Marblehead is dripping in history. Spend a day visiting some of our favorite Marblehead spots and fall in love with this iconic North Shore seaside town.
Eat + Drink
The Landing
Famous for their lobster mac & cheese, The Landing offers outdoor deck seating year-round. Don’t worry: They provide heaters when it’s cold.
781-639-1266, thelandingrestaurant.com
5 Corners Kitchen
Be sure to try the Bolognese with house-made rigatoni, or the 5CK Burger. This eclectic eatery is located where five streets merge in the heart of downtown.
781-631-5550, 5cornerskitchen.com
The Barnacle
Casual dining with harbor and lighthouse views, The Barnacle’s menu is replete with delectable appetizers and seafood entrees. Call for takeout and delivery as well.
781-631-4236
Caffé Italia Trattoria & Bar
Although known for its seafood, is also home to one of the North Shore’s top Italian restaurants.
781-631-5700, caffeitaliarestaurant.com
Maddie’s Sail Loft
Maddie’s offers simple, succulent seafood and strong, sizable libations where the younger crowd and the locals congregate. It isn’t fancy, but it is fun.
781-631-9824
B&B Fish
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Jason Santos and chef Jeff DeCandia this summer will open their fourth location on 195 Pleasant Street this summer.
Live + Play
Marblehead Little Theatre (MLT)
Formerly a firehouse, MLT is rated one of the 50 best small-stage playhouses in America. This nonprofit organization, run mostly by volunteers, offers first-rate productions for all ages and tastes. The small, black box theater is a local favorite.
781-631-9697, mltlive.com
Warwick Place
The historic Warwick Cinema offers fare beyond popcorn, bonbons, and soda. Moviegoers can sink their teeth into a “classic” beef or salmon burger and imbibe a beer or cocktail in this surround sound, digital theater. Also visit Wick’s Brick Oven Restaurant and The Dandee Donut Factory.
781-476-2076, warwick-place.com, warwickcinema.com
Marblehead Museum
Delve into the pages of Marblehead’s rich history as you explore the offerings of the J.O.J. Frost Gallery, the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, and the Civil War collection at the Marblehead Post #82 of the G.A.R. (Grand Army of the Republic). From fishing, to trade, to yachting, you’ll find it all here.
781-631-1768, marbleheadmuseum.org
Marblehead Yacht Club (est. 1878)
781-631-9771, marbleheadyc.org
Corinthian Yacht Club (est. 1885)
781-631-0005, corinthianyc.org
Eastern Yacht Club (est. 1870)
781-631-1400, easternyc.org
Boston Yacht Club (est. 1866)
781-631-3100, bostonyc.org
Dolphin Yacht Club (est. 1950)
781-639-6399, dolphinyachtclub.com
Pleon Yacht Club (est. 1887)
781-631-1076, pleon.org
Shop + Renew
F.L. Woods
This Marblehead staple is the place to go for authentic nautical gear and attire. Say hello to eminent Marblehead personality Wayne George as you shop for a pullover or a waterproof mariner’s jacket.
781-631-0221, flwoods.com
Shubie’s
This local grocer’s motto is “Look No Further,” which is quite apropos. Whether you are looking for prepared foods, wines, or even catering, Shubie’s, a winner of numerous BONS awards, is a culinary delight.
781-631-0149, shubies.com
Mud Puddle Toys
Located in this historic district since 2004, this is the place to find a unique selection of quality toys. From the recreational to the educational, Mud Puddle also offers gift-wrapping and shipping services.
781-631-0814, mudpuddletoys.com
Seaside Aesthetics
Located on 56 Atlantic Avenue, they offer a full menu of cosmetic, restorative, and medical treatments. Their comprehensive website offers pricing and scheduling features.
781-990-3030, seasideaesthetics.com
Dayle’s European Skin Care & Med Spa
Book online for a facial, a massage, mani/pedi options, or tanning. Their red-carpet treatment has options for men as well.
781-631-2090, daylesmedspa.com