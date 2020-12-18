These four festive properties are ringing in the holidays with cheer this season. Looking for a staycation destination? These New England properties, two of which are right here on the North Shore, are still finding ways to make this year special. Check out their winter offerings below.

—

Washington, Connecticut

A Country Christmas Dinner. Enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Chef-In-Residence April Bloomfield as the hotel staff decks the halls and sings aloud with Christmas Cheer. The Country Christmas menu features a fresh take on classic dishes such as Christmas Pudding with Brandy Butter.

Schumacher 2020 Holiday Ornament. ‘Tis the season for giving, so for every ornament purchased, proceeds will be shared with Friends in Service of Humanity (FISH) of Northwestern Connecticut, a local charity dedicated to meeting the most basic of human needs—food, shelter and hope—to our neighbors in need. The inn extends a special thank you to Schumacher, the 131 year-old design house whose fabric and wallpaper can be seen throughout the innn, for providing the fabrics and materials to produce these one-of-a-kind ornaments.

New Year, New You with THE WELL. Check out the newly launched partnership with THE WELL which offers restorative spa treatments, therapies, and classes such as a group burning ceremony, midnight gong bath, reiki intention circle, and snowshoe trek.

—

Kennebunk, Maine

Dog Sledding on the Coast for Charity. Guests can experience the joy of gliding over snow-covered trails through Maine’s beautiful backcountry as they are pulled by a pack of sled dogs. As part of this Winter outing, guests learn the basics of sledding and take a spin through the forest. Offerings include a 2-hour Introductory Journey and Full Day Expedition—with a bonfire picnic at the shore of a frozen lake. For every dog sledding excursion booked, White Barn Inn will donate supplies to Kennebunk’s Animal Welfare Society.

Holiday Market at the Barn Pantry. Curated by Jenny Wolf and The Huntress, the White Barn Holiday Market features small treasures and gifts—from ornaments and candles to pickled vegetables and preserves from the Chef’s kitchen.

Christmas on the Coast. A celebratory Christmas three-course meal at White Barn Inn Restaurant and Little Barn will feature Kennebunkport lobster on homemade tagliatelle, White Barn Christmas herb crusted ribeye prime rib, and foie gras torchon.

Winter Offerings at the Spa. Embrace Maine’s winter season with this luxurious three-step body ritual that will leave guests feeling calm, refreshed, and balanced. It starts with a rich, white clay warming wrap that heals and protects, followed by hot stones and an extended massage. Finally, enjoy a sensory shower before having your skin hydrated and massaged with warmed Arnica-infused oil.

—

Beverly

Winter Weekends at Appleton Farms. This winter, spend some time exploring all that Appleton Farms has to offer. Each weekend, Appleton Farms will offer activities for the whole family including fire pit picnics, guided tours, and more! If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, the property’s trails are perfect for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing.

Topsfield Drive-In. Bundle up with a cozy blanket and watch a movie on the historic Topsfield Fairgrounds. Purchase a wide variety of concessions including soft drinks, popcorn, burgers, hotdogs, cotton candy, and more! Check their monthly schedule for a list of upcoming movies, including some holiday favorites.

—

Gloucester

Winter Lights on Cape Ann. For the first year ever, dozen of Cape Ann locations and businesses are decked out for the holiday season in twinkling lights. Hop in the car, check out their map, and savor this holiday delight that we can still enjoy this year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Dinners at 1606. Beauport’s high end 1606 restaurant offers a festive feast of the seven fishes on Christmas Eve, plus an exclusive prix fixe Christmas dinner menu including duck breast and Cape Ann lobster cake. Expect unique wine pairings with each meal.