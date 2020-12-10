The first annual Winter Lights display celebration on Cape Ann is well underway. Hop in the car and take a drive through the area to see all the lights—over 150 places are lit up throughout Cape Ann to help us all celebrate the joys of the season.

You can find a custom-designed Google Map here, highlighting Rockport, Gloucester, Magnolia, Essex, and Manchester’s participating locations. This month-long display of glimmering lights opened on November 27 and runs through January 1. You can view the enchanting displays from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. each evening.

“We are so thrilled with the energy and enthusiasm of our many partners to support a new but time-honored tradition of using light to celebrate the magic of the season,” says Elizabeth Carey of Discover Gloucester. “Simply illuminating our businesses and special places with lights helps us all find and share joy during these challenging times.”

The Winter Lights itinerary takes travelers through the beautiful coastal communities of Cape Ann along specific tourist districts, transforming the region into a winter wonderland. The Google Map showcases each decorated structure as well as provides information on parking, shopping, dining, and lodging.





In addition to the Google Map, you can also find a downloadable printed brochure detailing the Winter Lights’ route. The brochure includes parking areas and the list of all contributing members, making it easy for folks to stop along the way to enjoy some shopping, dining options, and perhaps an overnight stay! This handy hard copy piece will be available at participating businesses and organizations, or online.

Participating light displays include the Gazebo at Stage Fort Park, Maritime Gloucester with schooners Adventure and Ardelle, Manchester Center, and Rockport Inn & Suites, to name just a few. For a complete list of participants, click here.

Discover Gloucester is delighted with this magical event and hopes that many family and friends will make Winter Lights a holiday tradition for years to come. Collaborative sponsors include: Town of Rockport, Discover Gloucester, Manchester Cricket, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.