Fun fact: Nearly 23% of Boston resident claim some Irish heritage – the highest percentage of any large city in the United States. But this weekend, if you’re not up for braving the throngs of revelers in the country’s most Irish city, there are still plenty of pubs to visit and music to dance to and celebrations to be had all weekend long on the North Shore.

Here are seven of our favorite options:

Celebratory cocktails, King’s, Lynnfield | March 17

Get into the holiday spirit(s) at King’s Lynnfield location by sipping a Dublin Hurricane (made with Van Gogh espresso vodka, Bailey’s, creme de menthe green, ice cream, topped with whipped cream) or a Shamrock Shaken (made with Van Gogh espresso vodka, Bailey’s, creme de menthe green, ice cream, topped with whipped cream) while bowling, trying your hand at arcade games, or simply relaxing and watching the game.

Dublin Hurricane and Shamrock Shaken at King’s

St. Patrick’s Day party, Newburyport Brewing Co. | March 17

Irish musicians Michael & Aoife and 73 Duster will provide the entertainment, Justine’s food truck will serve up the food – including corned beef sandwiches (for as long as they last) – and Newburyport Brewing Co. will pour the beer from their selection of popular locally brewed offerings. The party is for all ages and there’s no cover. More details available online.

Bagpipes, beers, and more at The Peddler’s Daughter, Haverhill | March 17

This beloved Irish pub will throw open its doors at 8 a.m. on Friday. The schedule for the day includes Irish breakfast served until noon, music starting at 11 a.m., and bagpipers taking the stage at 4 p.m. The menu will be loaded with Irish favorites – including, of course, both corned beef and Guinness. More information at thepeddlersdaughter.com.

The Peddler’s Daughter

A weekend of celebration, Bunratty Tavern, Reading | March 17-19

Reading’s Irish pub has a weekend of festivities planned. On Friday, the tavern will be strictly 21+ all day and feature Irish food, music, and, of course, drinks. There will be music on Saturday as well, and Sunday is family day, featuring afternoon performances by a pipe-and-drum group, Irish dancers, and other musicians. More information at bunrattytavern.com.

Dine in with corned beef from Butcher Boy, North Andover | All weekend

Visit North Andover’s Butcher Boy to pick up all the ingredients you need to assemble your own St. Patrick’s feast, including housemade grey corned beef, Boar’s Head red corned beef, and Irish soda bread from the in-store bakery. If you’re not feeling like cooking, grab a traditional corned beef dinner to go. And if you prefer Irish stew or shepherd’s pie, Butcher Boy has the ingredients – and recipes – for that too.

Post-St. Paddy’s Day Yoga, Anonymous Brewing, Rowley | March 18

After a night of revelry, do something good for your body with a 45-minute beginner-friendly yoga class designed to detoxify body and mind. And in case you’re not done celebrating, each ticket includes a free beer from Anonymous Brewing. Tickets are available online.

Brian O’Donovan’s A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn, The Cabot, Beverly | March 19

Brian O’Donovan’s celebrations of Celtic music are an acclaimed local tradition, featuring a packed lineup of musicians and dancers that bring the history and culture of Ireland to the stage. Tickets are still available for the Sunday evening show at The Cabot, or enjoy the show from your own living room with the virtual show on Saturday. More details available at thecabot.org/event/st-patricks-day-celtic-sojourn.

Irish step dance show, Ipswich | March 19

Finish out the weekend by watching as Irish dancers from the BoSoma School of Dance show off their stepping at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich Middle School. Tickets are available online for shows at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.