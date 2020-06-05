As we look to support the Black community now more than even, there’s no better way to show support than with our patronage. While the nation grapples with the senseless killings of George Floyd and other Black folks, we can turn to these businesses to show our support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the Black community at large. Check out these Black owned or operated businesses on the North Shore.

Arts

Express Yourself

Beverly

978-927-8600

This team of creative professionals work to immerse young people in the arts, working with underserved kids in residential, inpatient, and outreach programs across Massachusetts, to help them find inner strength and self-expression.

exyo.org

Eat Drink Explore Podcast

Salem

The Salem-based podcasts hosts dive into the ins and outs of the food and beverage industry with their weekly podcast.

eatdrinkexplorepodcast.com

Party Roxx Entertainment

Liven up your next party with DJ Chris Roxx providing DJ and MC services for a range of different events.

instagram.com/djchrisroxx

Cleaning Services

Bright Cleaning Services

Revere

781-632-0056

The Revere company provides high quality, cost effective commercial cleaning services for businesses of all sizes.

brightcleaningserv.com

Construction

SMS Emterprises

Lawrence

978-208-1605

The commercial construction company provides services like general contracting, project development, and consulting.

smsenterprises.com

Elite Metal Framing

Wakefield

781-572-3033

The metal framing and drywall service company does both residential and commercial projects, and has worked with clients like Apple, Pottery Barn, Old Navy, and Starbucks.

elitemetalframing.com

Coulter Construction

Billerica

978-667-7600

With over twenty years of experience, Coulter provide residential services like construction management, drywall installation, masonry repair, carpentry, and kitchen and bathroom installation.

coulterinc.com

Dependable Masonry Construction

North Reading

978-664-5458

For over thirty years, Dependable masonry has provided masonry services to the North Shore.

Consulting

Peer Consultants

Burlington

781-238-8880

Founded by Dr. Lilia Abron, the first African-American woman in the nation to earn a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, this engineering consulting firm, headquartered in Washington, D.C., focuses on environmental issues.

peercpc.com

Dot Connector Consulting

Lynn

The Lynn marketing agency, run by Mikki Wilson, offers marketing services like event planning and social media management.

dotconnectorconsulting.com

Executive Office Essentials

Lawrence

617-314-9602

The Lawrence business helps you grow your company by providing services like call answering, executive suite rental, document delivery, and administrative support.

executiveofficeessentials.com

FromTopDown

Haverhill

The Haverhill management consulting firm combines analytics, research, and strategy to give your company market growth strategies and tactical plans for growth.

fromtopdown.com

Fashion

LuxShop4U

857-400-0343

Luxury personal shopper Natalie Mason, trained at many couture houses in the fashion industry, provides unmatched styling service through LuxShop4U.

luxshop4u.com

S.Y.N

Lynn

781-513-0881

A “brand with a community concept,” S.Y.N, which stands for Support Your Neighborhood, aims to provide a platform for local vendors to sell their wares through monthly pop-up events.

Genetically Resilient Apparel

Created by author Vick Breedy, Genetically Resilient honors those who have bounced back from adversity. Breedy has also written four novels and started the Selfish Women’s Group, encouraging women to practice self-care.

vickbreedy.com

Styled by Yomo

Lynn

The Lynn-based stylist offers services like fully styled photoshoots, pop-up shops, and portfolio building.

styledbyyomo.com

Takelia Designs

617-870-4586

Shop unique clothing designs and natural beauty products from a model turned entrepreneur.

takeliasfashionandbeauty.com

Fitness

Soul City Yoga

Lynn

781-584-8654

Located in Lynn’s Lydia Pinkham Building, the yoga studio, perfect for yogis of all levels, currently offers virtual yoga sessions.

soulcityom.com

Body Rock by Robin

Swampscott

781-592-3547

Trainer Robin Cotter provides high intensity, adrenaline pumping, kickboxing-focused workouts—she even trains Governor Charlie Baker.

Bare Fitness

Stoneham

617-839-5094

The private Pilates studio in Stoneham, founded by certified personal trainer Laura Williamson, helps clients develop core strength and increase flexibility and overall health.

barefitnesspilates.com

Total Inspiration Athletics

Wakefield

781-850-5223

Founded by Tia Forlizzi, Total Inspiration is a youth cheerleading and tumbling training center helping to educated, train, and inspire kids.

totalinspirationathletics.com

Lynn Fitness Center

Lynn

Lynn Fitness Center welcomes people at all stages of their fitness journey, specializing in cutting edge workout and extraordinary results.

Health Care

Seraphic Springs

Lynn

781-780-6515

The Lynn-based healthcare agency provides in-home health care services to folks all over Massachusetts, including home health aide, skilled nursing, physical therapy, and live-in care.

seraphicsprings.com

EdgeLIFE Healthcare

Woburn

857-524-5122

EdgeLIFE Healthcare brings their total health philosophies into the home, offering skilled and professional home healthcare and healing services.

edgelifehealth.com

Supportive Care

Lawrence

978-686-1300

Supportive care provides domestic violence support groups, self-esteem groups, and individual advocacy, providing culturally competent support to victims of domestic violence.

supportivecaredv.org

Dr. David Douglas, MD

Lynn

781-593-6005

Dr. David Douglas, who specialized in family medicine, is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Health.

Tops Passionate Private Home Care

Salem

781-209-5413

Tops’ professional caregivers provide exceptional hospice care to patients on the North Shore, along with assisted living, private nursing, and dementia or Alzheimer’s care.

topspassionatehomecarema.com

Home Décor

Custom Floors Design

Stoneham

781-435-0707

Located in Stoneham, Custom Floors Design provides a wide selection of luxury carpeting, boutique fabrics and wallpapers, and international handmade rugs, all with exceptional service.

customfloordesign.com

Henry F. Owens Movers

Everett

617-381-1000

The Everett moving company specializes in commercial moving, storage, rigging, and utilities.

Information Technology

Bredy Network Management Corporation

Andover

978-482-2020

Founded by Harvard grad Eryck Bredy 1988, BNMC offers comprehensive, enterprise-level IT support customized to your business’s needs.

bnmc.net

JJJ Microsystems, Inc.

North Andover

978-683-4639

The North Andover IT firm specializes in the architecture, design, and development of web applications.

jjjmicrosystems.com

Fidess Group

Burlington

781-346-9993

This team of IT professionals provides business IT support and management services, helping you streamline your business.

fidessgroup.com

Law Firms

The Satterwhite Law Firm

Lynn

781-629-4829

The general practice Lynn firm specialized in real estate, immigration, personal injury, and business law.

maslawfirmpc.com

BOS Legal

Lynn

781-596-0151

Specializing in immigration and family law, Attorney Ogor Winnie Okoye, Esq. and team are dedicated to protection their clients’ dignity and best interests, both in and out of the courtroom.

boslegals.com

Real Estate

Cherry Picking Properties

Lynn

781-996-3696

The premiere North Shore real estate solution company works with foreclosures, vacant property, investors, and first-time buyers.

cherrypickingproperties.com

Restaurants

Larry J’s BBQ

Revere

781-286-6781

Though their Boston location is closed currently do to COVID-19, you can still order authentic, wood smoked BBQ takeout from their Revere location.\

larryjsbbqcafe.com

Infused Kreyol

Malden

781-388-0938

The Malden eatery serves Haitian/Dominican fusion food available on both Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Smash Soul Food

Saugus

781-813-3460

The southern soul food restaurant has been donating food to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Check out their Facebookto help them help the community.

Jamaica’s Flavor

Lynn

781-477-9517

Now offering delivery to select North Shore communities, the Caribbean restaurant offers specials like curried goat and jerk chicken.

jamaicas-flavor.business.site

Salons/Spas

Joan Hair Design & Beauty Supply

Lynn

781-254-4513

Joan Hair Design specializes in coloring, special occasion updos, extensions and weaves, and relaxers and treatments.

joankreative.com

Star Kreations Salon and Spa

Peabody

978-854-5842

Located on Route 1 in Peabody, Star Kreations specializes in all forms of hair services, like treatments, extensions, wigs, braids, and color, along with waxing, eyelash extensions, and makeup.

starkreations.com

Sadiah’s Salon

Lynn

781-595-2999

The “Beauty Oasis” provides full-service hair care like cuts, styling, treatments, and extensions, in a relaxed, social atmosphere.

sadiahssalon.com

InStyle Barbershop

Lynn

781-581-6129

Owner Justin McFadden Provides quality barber services for the whole family in a comfortable, clean atmosphere where walk-ins are welcome.

Victorious Barbers

Lynn

781-492-3806

The neighborhood barber with quality, no-frill service is currently providing in-home barber services. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Cosmetics

Pleasant Aroma Candles

857-334-7249

Founder Naomi Williams creates irresistible handmade candles, body scrubs, massage oils, and lip butters.

pleasantaromacandles.com

Simple Essence

Simple Essence believes that “looking beautiful should be simple,” and their small-batch, cruelty-free products like body butters, scrubs, and loofahs help you do just that.

simpleessencebeauty.com

Youth Services

College Application Education Project

Lynn

781-595-1022

Founded in 2004, CAEP directly helps students prepare for college, assisting them with admissions, financial aid applications, and career development.

caeproject.org

Other

Cape Ann Transportation Authority

Gloucester

978-283-7916

The nonprofit transit service has offered affordable transportation across Cape Ann, Danvers, Peabody, Ipswich, Essex, and Beverly for over forty years.

canntran.com

Inbound Ink Screen Printing & Embroidery

Lynn

877-388-3627

While they specialize in screen printing or embroidering your designs onto t-shirts, hoodies, and bags, they currently sell 3-ply facemasks that are also customizable.

inboundinkonline.com

Jazzy Sportswear

Lynn

781-593-7197

For almost 25 years, Jazzy Sportswear has been providing quality, affordable promotional products, like drinkware, hats, and tech accessories, to Greater Boston.

jazzysportswear.com

Brown’s Cleanout

Lynn

617-932-9264

Leroy Brown’s cleanout service specializes in cleanouts of garages, attics, and foreclosed homes, plus removal of scrap metal.