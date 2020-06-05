As we look to support the Black community now more than even, there’s no better way to show support than with our patronage. While the nation grapples with the senseless killings of George Floyd and other Black folks, we can turn to these businesses to show our support and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and the Black community at large. Check out these Black owned or operated businesses on the North Shore.
Arts
Express Yourself
Beverly
978-927-8600
This team of creative professionals work to immerse young people in the arts, working with underserved kids in residential, inpatient, and outreach programs across Massachusetts, to help them find inner strength and self-expression.
exyo.org
Eat Drink Explore Podcast
Salem
The Salem-based podcasts hosts dive into the ins and outs of the food and beverage industry with their weekly podcast.
eatdrinkexplorepodcast.com
Party Roxx Entertainment
Liven up your next party with DJ Chris Roxx providing DJ and MC services for a range of different events.
instagram.com/djchrisroxx
Cleaning Services
Bright Cleaning Services
Revere
781-632-0056
The Revere company provides high quality, cost effective commercial cleaning services for businesses of all sizes.
brightcleaningserv.com
Construction
SMS Emterprises
Lawrence
978-208-1605
The commercial construction company provides services like general contracting, project development, and consulting.
smsenterprises.com
Elite Metal Framing
Wakefield
781-572-3033
The metal framing and drywall service company does both residential and commercial projects, and has worked with clients like Apple, Pottery Barn, Old Navy, and Starbucks.
elitemetalframing.com
Coulter Construction
Billerica
978-667-7600
With over twenty years of experience, Coulter provide residential services like construction management, drywall installation, masonry repair, carpentry, and kitchen and bathroom installation.
coulterinc.com
Dependable Masonry Construction
North Reading
978-664-5458
For over thirty years, Dependable masonry has provided masonry services to the North Shore.
Consulting
Peer Consultants
Burlington
781-238-8880
Founded by Dr. Lilia Abron, the first African-American woman in the nation to earn a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, this engineering consulting firm, headquartered in Washington, D.C., focuses on environmental issues.
peercpc.com
Dot Connector Consulting
Lynn
The Lynn marketing agency, run by Mikki Wilson, offers marketing services like event planning and social media management.
dotconnectorconsulting.com
Executive Office Essentials
Lawrence
617-314-9602
The Lawrence business helps you grow your company by providing services like call answering, executive suite rental, document delivery, and administrative support.
executiveofficeessentials.com
FromTopDown
Haverhill
The Haverhill management consulting firm combines analytics, research, and strategy to give your company market growth strategies and tactical plans for growth.
fromtopdown.com
Fashion
LuxShop4U
857-400-0343
Luxury personal shopper Natalie Mason, trained at many couture houses in the fashion industry, provides unmatched styling service through LuxShop4U.
luxshop4u.com
S.Y.N
Lynn
781-513-0881
A “brand with a community concept,” S.Y.N, which stands for Support Your Neighborhood, aims to provide a platform for local vendors to sell their wares through monthly pop-up events.
Genetically Resilient Apparel
Created by author Vick Breedy, Genetically Resilient honors those who have bounced back from adversity. Breedy has also written four novels and started the Selfish Women’s Group, encouraging women to practice self-care.
vickbreedy.com
Styled by Yomo
Lynn
The Lynn-based stylist offers services like fully styled photoshoots, pop-up shops, and portfolio building.
styledbyyomo.com
Takelia Designs
617-870-4586
Shop unique clothing designs and natural beauty products from a model turned entrepreneur.
takeliasfashionandbeauty.com
Fitness
Soul City Yoga
Lynn
781-584-8654
Located in Lynn’s Lydia Pinkham Building, the yoga studio, perfect for yogis of all levels, currently offers virtual yoga sessions.
soulcityom.com
Body Rock by Robin
Swampscott
781-592-3547
Trainer Robin Cotter provides high intensity, adrenaline pumping, kickboxing-focused workouts—she even trains Governor Charlie Baker.
Bare Fitness
Stoneham
617-839-5094
The private Pilates studio in Stoneham, founded by certified personal trainer Laura Williamson, helps clients develop core strength and increase flexibility and overall health.
barefitnesspilates.com
Total Inspiration Athletics
Wakefield
781-850-5223
Founded by Tia Forlizzi, Total Inspiration is a youth cheerleading and tumbling training center helping to educated, train, and inspire kids.
totalinspirationathletics.com
Lynn Fitness Center
Lynn
Lynn Fitness Center welcomes people at all stages of their fitness journey, specializing in cutting edge workout and extraordinary results.
Health Care
Seraphic Springs
Lynn
781-780-6515
The Lynn-based healthcare agency provides in-home health care services to folks all over Massachusetts, including home health aide, skilled nursing, physical therapy, and live-in care.
seraphicsprings.com
EdgeLIFE Healthcare
Woburn
857-524-5122
EdgeLIFE Healthcare brings their total health philosophies into the home, offering skilled and professional home healthcare and healing services.
edgelifehealth.com
Supportive Care
Lawrence
978-686-1300
Supportive care provides domestic violence support groups, self-esteem groups, and individual advocacy, providing culturally competent support to victims of domestic violence.
supportivecaredv.org
Dr. David Douglas, MD
Lynn
781-593-6005
Dr. David Douglas, who specialized in family medicine, is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Health.
Tops Passionate Private Home Care
Salem
781-209-5413
Tops’ professional caregivers provide exceptional hospice care to patients on the North Shore, along with assisted living, private nursing, and dementia or Alzheimer’s care.
topspassionatehomecarema.com
Home Décor
Custom Floors Design
Stoneham
781-435-0707
Located in Stoneham, Custom Floors Design provides a wide selection of luxury carpeting, boutique fabrics and wallpapers, and international handmade rugs, all with exceptional service.
customfloordesign.com
Henry F. Owens Movers
Everett
617-381-1000
The Everett moving company specializes in commercial moving, storage, rigging, and utilities.
Information Technology
Bredy Network Management Corporation
Andover
978-482-2020
Founded by Harvard grad Eryck Bredy 1988, BNMC offers comprehensive, enterprise-level IT support customized to your business’s needs.
bnmc.net
JJJ Microsystems, Inc.
North Andover
978-683-4639
The North Andover IT firm specializes in the architecture, design, and development of web applications.
jjjmicrosystems.com
Fidess Group
Burlington
781-346-9993
This team of IT professionals provides business IT support and management services, helping you streamline your business.
fidessgroup.com
Law Firms
The Satterwhite Law Firm
Lynn
781-629-4829
The general practice Lynn firm specialized in real estate, immigration, personal injury, and business law.
maslawfirmpc.com
BOS Legal
Lynn
781-596-0151
Specializing in immigration and family law, Attorney Ogor Winnie Okoye, Esq. and team are dedicated to protection their clients’ dignity and best interests, both in and out of the courtroom.
boslegals.com
Real Estate
Cherry Picking Properties
Lynn
781-996-3696
The premiere North Shore real estate solution company works with foreclosures, vacant property, investors, and first-time buyers.
cherrypickingproperties.com
Restaurants
Larry J’s BBQ
Revere
781-286-6781
Though their Boston location is closed currently do to COVID-19, you can still order authentic, wood smoked BBQ takeout from their Revere location.\
larryjsbbqcafe.com
Infused Kreyol
Malden
781-388-0938
The Malden eatery serves Haitian/Dominican fusion food available on both Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Smash Soul Food
Saugus
781-813-3460
The southern soul food restaurant has been donating food to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Check out their Facebookto help them help the community.
Jamaica’s Flavor
Lynn
781-477-9517
Now offering delivery to select North Shore communities, the Caribbean restaurant offers specials like curried goat and jerk chicken.
jamaicas-flavor.business.site
Salons/Spas
Joan Hair Design & Beauty Supply
Lynn
781-254-4513
Joan Hair Design specializes in coloring, special occasion updos, extensions and weaves, and relaxers and treatments.
joankreative.com
Star Kreations Salon and Spa
Peabody
978-854-5842
Located on Route 1 in Peabody, Star Kreations specializes in all forms of hair services, like treatments, extensions, wigs, braids, and color, along with waxing, eyelash extensions, and makeup.
starkreations.com
Sadiah’s Salon
Lynn
781-595-2999
The “Beauty Oasis” provides full-service hair care like cuts, styling, treatments, and extensions, in a relaxed, social atmosphere.
sadiahssalon.com
InStyle Barbershop
Lynn
781-581-6129
Owner Justin McFadden Provides quality barber services for the whole family in a comfortable, clean atmosphere where walk-ins are welcome.
Victorious Barbers
Lynn
781-492-3806
The neighborhood barber with quality, no-frill service is currently providing in-home barber services. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
Cosmetics
Pleasant Aroma Candles
857-334-7249
Founder Naomi Williams creates irresistible handmade candles, body scrubs, massage oils, and lip butters.
pleasantaromacandles.com
Simple Essence
Simple Essence believes that “looking beautiful should be simple,” and their small-batch, cruelty-free products like body butters, scrubs, and loofahs help you do just that.
simpleessencebeauty.com
Youth Services
College Application Education Project
Lynn
781-595-1022
Founded in 2004, CAEP directly helps students prepare for college, assisting them with admissions, financial aid applications, and career development.
caeproject.org
Other
Cape Ann Transportation Authority
Gloucester
978-283-7916
The nonprofit transit service has offered affordable transportation across Cape Ann, Danvers, Peabody, Ipswich, Essex, and Beverly for over forty years.
canntran.com
Inbound Ink Screen Printing & Embroidery
Lynn
877-388-3627
While they specialize in screen printing or embroidering your designs onto t-shirts, hoodies, and bags, they currently sell 3-ply facemasks that are also customizable.
inboundinkonline.com
Jazzy Sportswear
Lynn
781-593-7197
For almost 25 years, Jazzy Sportswear has been providing quality, affordable promotional products, like drinkware, hats, and tech accessories, to Greater Boston.
jazzysportswear.com
Brown’s Cleanout
Lynn
617-932-9264
Leroy Brown’s cleanout service specializes in cleanouts of garages, attics, and foreclosed homes, plus removal of scrap metal.