Sick and tired of the same four walls? Or want to really take family game night to the next level? Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge has just the solution. The property is the sole hotel sponsor of the new Cambridge edition of Monopoly—costing a mere 280 Monopoly dollars. To celebrate, Kimpton is offering a Family Game Night Package, starting at $200 per night, that includes fun snacks, your very own Cambridge Monopoly game, and some fun props to borrow for goofing around.

It was good timing—the property just completed extensive guest room renovations, mixing traditional and modern, with soothing shades of gray and blue complemented by pops of color from art inspired by the landscape, like the Zakim Bridge (which you might spy out the window of your Charles River view room) and Cambridge City Hall.

“A fun concept like this one is perfectly aligned with the Kimpton brand,” says Joe Capalbo, area director of hotel operations for Kimpton Hotels of New England and general manager of the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge. “It’s also a creative way to market and promote the destination of Cambridge overall and our hotel’s newly renovated guestrooms and suites.”

The original Monopoly Board was an homage to Atlantic City, which at the time was a very popular summer destination. Since then there have been hundreds of versions, from National Parks to Walking Dead. But somehow Cambridge was left off the board, until now.

While there are loads of familiar places (of course Harvard, MIT, and the Longfellow Bridge), playing the game might inspire you to take a socially distanced tour of less familiar local landmarks like Graffiti Alley in Central Square, or Fresh Pond Reservation.

Speaking of social distancing, the property, along with all Kimpton Hotels, has put in place very stringent cleaning and safety guidelines, making this a pretty sheltered way to enjoy a change of scenery. When the weather is nice, the Marlowe offers guests free use of bikes, and outside of pandemic times, kayaks and paddleboards to enjoy on the river, which is just across the street.

Access to a park across the street is good news for dog owners, as is the fact that pooches are welcome at the property. In fact, if you bring your Scottish Terrier (the Scottie Dog is one of Monopoly’s most popular and iconic game pieces), you’ll get a 50% discount on your room.

To complete your night in, we’d suggest ordering take out dinner from Capalbo’s, the pop-up restaurant inside Bambara, connected to the lobby of the hotel. They will deliver spaghetti and meatballs, chicken Parmesan, and even cocktails and some of the freshest oysters on the half shell around.

Kimpton Marlowe’s Game Night package includes:

• An overnight stay in a newly renovated guestroom

• A Kimpton Marlowe Title Deed to your guestroom

• The Cambridge edition of Monopoly

• Top hats filled with “mustache munchies” including popcorn and candy

• “Free parking” for one car

• Guests can also take Instagram-worthy photos with the hotel’s “In Jail Just Visiting” photo stand, which can be delivered to your room upon request. Snap and post away on social media while “in jail.”

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel’s Game Night package is offered seven days a week, subject to availability, through April 2021. Rates start at $200 per room, per night, excluding taxes (no one likes paying those annoying Luxury and Income taxes on the Monopoly game board) and gratuities. Certain blackout dates and restrictions may apply. For reservations visit hotelmarlowe.com/exclusive-offer/?p=monopoly or call 1-800-825-7140.