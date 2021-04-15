Address: 71 Eastern Point Road, Gloucester

Price: $6,500,000

Area: 9,981 square feet

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 6 full, 4 half

For over a century, Stoneacre has sat perched on the water at Eastern Point, watching over Gloucester Harbor. Now, this grand stone mansion has hit the luxury housing market, with 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a deep-water dock.

Constructed in 1920 of hand-cut granite and set in a granite ledge, Stoneacre offers a commanding presence on the Gloucester shoreline. The home’s heirloom features, like molding and lighting fixtures, add to its understated elegance, while its eight fireplaces allude to days of yore. Among the home’s nearly 10,000 square feet of living space, you can find a library, a chef’s kitchen, and living areas with floor-to-ceiling windows capitalizing on unobstructed sea views.

Touches of elegance make this home a showstopper, like the sunroom hovering above the ocean, or the full bar and billiards area in the stone basement. You can even find a home theatre and a sauna. The beautifully manicured half-acre outdoor space also contains a stone hot tub bordering the harbor.

The property sits just a short walk from beaches, and a short drive from downtown Gloucester with its culture, history, and restaurants. At a time when private family gathering spaces are more important than ever, Stoneacre provides a home base of ease and peace.

For more information, visit jbarrettrealty.com/listing/72644095/71-eastern-point-boulevard-gloucester-ma-01930/.