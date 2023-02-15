There’s never a shortage of fun to be had in Burlington. Here are 14 of our favorite ways to enjoy the town.

eat+drink

Common Craft

Find four experiences—two taprooms, a speakeasy, a wine bar, and a scratch kitchen—and have a great night at this unique hotspot. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-365-0513, commoncrafthospitality.com

Cafe Escadrille

Fine dining at its best, Cafe Escadrille boasts delicious food, a fun and cozy atmosphere, and a dynamite bar menu. 26 Cambridge St., Burlington, 781-273-1916, cafeescadrille.com

Dry-aged ribeye at Mooo | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Mooo

This modern steakhouse is a North Shore outpost of its popular original Beacon Hill location and offers a raw bar, a la carte steaks, creative entrees, and excellent desserts and wines. 86 Cambridge St., 781-270-0100, mooorestaurant.com

Tuscan Kitchen

The Burlington location boasts the same high-end yet accessible Italian food as its other beloved spots, along with the same spirit of Tuscan hospitality. 2400 District Ave., 781-229-0300, tuscanbrands.com

Karma Asian Fusion

Drop in for thoughtfully prepared Asian food with French touches—caviar and truffles abound— served in a warm and stylish atmosphere. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-365-0687, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Fogo de Chao

Come for the perfectly seasoned, fire-roasted meats, but don’t forget to explore the side dishes at the feijoada bar and the Brazilian–inspired cocktails. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-382-0222, fogodechao.com

Wegmans

More than just a grocery store, Wegmans inspires deep devotion with its wide-ranging offerings, including an Asian food bar, in-house pizza and subs, prepared foods, and sushi. 53 Third Ave., 781-418-0700, wegmans.com

Row 34

Oysters are the star at this foodie-yet-casual eatery, but leave room to sample more from the menu of creative New England seafood, burgers, and pasta. 300 District Avenue, 781-761-6500, row34.com/burlington

live+play

Burlington Mall

Explore shopping, dining, and more at this well-known local hub of commerce. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-272-8667, simon.com/mall/burlington-mall

Life Time Fitness

Get your body moving and pampered all at the same time. Here you’ll find not only multiple fitness floors but amenities like pools, salon, café, and more. 186 Middlesex Turnpike, 617-761-7100, lifetime.life

Smita’s Boutique

Find salon services, a clothing boutique featuring Indian day, party, and bridal wear; jewelry, bangles, and bindis; henna; traditional dance costumes and jewelry; and tailoring services. 120 Cambridge St., 781-272-2101, smitas.com

Long’s Jewelers

Long’s has been a local staple for decades. It’s family-owned and operated and offers luxury products and equally excellent service. 60A South Ave., 781-272-5400, longsjewelers.com

shop+renew

The Archer Hotel

Check into this boutique hotel for a chic local stay, along with a stylish bar and restaurant, plus access to 3rd Ave. 18 3rd Ave., 781-552-5800, archerhotel.com

Photograph by Alex Hayden, courtesy of Archer Hotel

Kings Dining & Entertainment

This isn’t your grandparents’ bowling. Instead, enjoy a great bar, awesome food, fabulous music, games, and more in a fun and exciting atmosphere. 52 Second Ave., 781-238-4400, kings-de.com

Joss&Main

The online home and furnishing retailer beloved by the design-minded launched its first brick-and-mortar store at the Burlington Mall last year. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, jossandmain.com

Stretch Lab

Staff “flexologists” will assist you in guided stretches to strengthen your body, reduce pain, increase mobility, and improve your posture. 85 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-653-4549, stretchlab.com

Burlington Players

A community theater company that’s been performing since the 1960s. Catch them at the Park Playhouse. 1 Edgemere Ave., 781-229-2649, burlingtonplayers.com

Mary Cummings Park

This Trustees-managed property is a nature-lover’s dream, with 216 acres of rustic trails through meadows, wetlands, and woodlands. thetrustees.org/place/mary-cummings-park

Mill Pond Conservation Area

Easy trails loop through the woods and around a scenic lake. The area is known for its bird sightings; keep an eye out for bluebirds, herons, and even the occasional bald eagle. Winter St., burlington.org/239/Conservation-Areas

3rd Ave

A walkable shopping and dining destination featuring the North Shore’s only Wegmans, 3rd Ave is a popular spot to hit up restaurants and shops, and also features upscale apartments. 3rd Ave., 781-272-4000, 3rdaveburlington.com