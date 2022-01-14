Tucked among the rolling hills of Middleton lies Ferncroft Country Club, a perfect spot for couples to tie the knot. “We’re a hidden gem on the North Shore,” says wedding and event sales director Heather Forrest. “You wouldn’t know we’re here unless you looked us up, so couples feel a great sense of privacy being here.”

Ferncroft sits on 287 acres surrounded by an 18-hole championship golf course, shimmering ponds, and lush floral plantings. A $5 million expansion in 2016 resulted in numerous new indoor and outdoor event spaces, ideal for wedding ceremonies and receptions. “We basically created a function facility that includes a ballroom, rooftop deck, and outdoor ceremony spot off the ballroom area,” says Forrest, referring to the romantic white pergola that couples can reach via a beautiful brick walkway.

After the ceremony, friends and family can gather on the Cielo Rooftop Deck to toast the couple and nibble on hors d’oeuvres. The fog-gray roof deck with its white and ivy-green railings offers sweeping views over the golf course. The deck also has an outdoor fireplace, high-tech AV system, restrooms, and tables and chairs.

Photograph by Chloe Malsick

In inclement weather and during colder months, a couple can hold their ceremony in the Jones Room in front of a stately oak fireplace. The airy, white space brims with natural sunlight and can seat intimate gatherings of 20 up to parties of 100. Next door lies the Robert Scott Room, a carpeted, window-filled space with a built-in bar, dance floor, integrated audio/visual equipment, and enough room to accommodate 220 seated guests. “It’s a beautiful ballroom with all-white walls,” says Forrest. “To the right is a large white fireplace with bookcase shelving on either side that we leave empty so couples can choose how they want to decorate it. Two French doors lead outside to a long deck that overlooks our golf course, and we can put a couple of high tops out there so guests can mingle and get some fresh air.”



Photographs by Christian Napolitano

Regarding menus, Ferncroft handles all food and beverage. “Our culinary options and menus really set us apart from other venues,” says Forrest. “Everything is made fresh on site and our executive chef, Alex Menendez, is extremely talented.” Couples can choose from three different culinary packages, beginning with the Romance package, which includes a buffet or plated menu comprised of three hors d’oeuvres, one salad, two entrée choices, one vegetable, and rice or potatoes.

Tables and Chiavari chairs are also part of the package, along with additions like floor-length ivory or white linens, pillar candles and votives, and a house bubbly toast. The Passion package offers extras like more hors d’oeuvres and a Korbel sparkling wine toast, while the Bliss package adds even more treats, including a Möet & Chandon Champagne toast and after-dinner table sweets. Most couples choose to provide their own wedding cake.

Despite the many wedding postponements because of the pandemic, it’s reassuring to know Ferncroft Country Club can host plenty of weddings moving forward, including on Saturdays. “We do only one wedding per night and have a dedicated event coordinator assisting couples throughout the planning process and for the full duration of their wedding.” In addition to offering a complimentary menu tasting, Ferncroft always stages a ceremony rehearsal with the couple several nights before the wedding. The club also provides the bride and groom with their own private suites to hang out in for several hours before the ceremony and until the last grain of rice has been thrown.

CONTACT ferncroftcc.com