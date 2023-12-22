An operational farm, the property does true farm-to-table weddings in a charming, restored 18th century barn.

If walls could talk, the Barn at Bradstreet Farm could tell us a history of eighteenth century New England. The second oldest continually operated farm in the United States, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But today, it functions a bit differently — the fully restored antique barn is a gorgeous wedding and events space.

Michael Sabatini purchased Rowley’s Bradstreet Farm in 2012, after it belonged to the Bradstreet family from 1635 to 2007. After three years of restoration of the fields and buildings, plus some encouragement from friends in the events industry, Sabatini and his wife, Michelle Faulkner, officially opened their doors for weddings in 2018. And so far, it’s been a smashing success. “Being part of such a landmark day for our couples is a tremendous honor,” says Faulkner.

The Barn at Bradstreet Farm, open yearly between late May and mid-November and only 45 minutes north of Boston, is the largest event barn and farm space available on the North Shore. They can host 120 people for a seated dinner in the barn, and up to 160 seated in a tent with reception to follow in the barn. The barn has two separate spaces — one used for dinners and dancing, and the other as a bar with plenty of room for dessert, chatting with guests, and cozying up to the fireplace.

“There’s really nothing like it on the North Shore,” says Faulkner. But Faulkner and Sabatini’s attention to detail and willingness to go above and beyond is what clients say sets them apart. “Our wedding day could not have been more perfect,” says Oceanna G. in a review. “The entire staff made the day run smoothly from start to finish — the owners, event planners, venue staff, and Woodland Catering are phenomenal.”

“Clients rave about our team,” says Faulkner. “We do whatever it takes to make sure their day is perfect. They also love the privacy, the beautiful grounds, and the history.”

Bradstreet is still an operating farm, growing crops like corn, tomatoes, herbs, grapes, and flowers on its seven acres, meaning their weddings are as farm-to-table as they get. Their catering partner, Woodland Catering, sources “everything they can right here at Bradstreet Farm,” says Faulkner, “and much of the rest at other local Essex County farms.”

They supplement their own florals with those from Newburyport’s Beach Plum Flower Shop. Barn at Bradstreet Farm also works with Newburyport event managers Pat Cannon and Jacqueline Chauvin of CAtCH Events.

To make sure couples get the staff’s undivided attention, Bradstreet hosts just one event per day. Clients have access to the property from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., including two dressing suites so the party can get ready.

Ceremonies typically happen outside beneath a vine-covered arbor overlooking the farm’s vineyard. Cocktail hour is also outside — “guests can stroll the vineyard and flower garden, visit the farm animals, play lawn games, and walk to our hidden pond just steps from the ceremony arbor,” says Faulkner. If the weather doesn’t cooperate for the outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour, it’s not a problem — they can hold them inside the barn, which has both heat and A/C, instead.

Guests move to the barn for dinner if the wedding is 120 folks or less. If it’s bigger, guests head to a sailcloth tent for the reception..

It’s those charming details that give the property such an elegant look — the exposed beams in the barn, the lanterns, the tasteful flower arrangements, the wagon wheel table for the cake, the whiskey barrel tables, and the outdoor firepits all add to the allure. The venue is effortlessly rustic and lends itself to all types of weddings, from black tie affairs to laid back, family-friendly nuptials.

For 2024, 2025, and 2026, Bradstreet’s wedding pricing ranges from $12,995 to $19,995, inclusive of everything from tables, chairs, and linens to parking and cleaning. Note that they don’t only do weddings — the property also hosts parties like rehearsal dinners, showers, and birthdays.

They host some community events, too, like farm-to-table dinners featuring local chefs and growers. And they just hosted their first European-style holiday market with Ipswich Homegrown Market, which Faulkner called a “huge success.”

Faulkner says the most rewarding part of running the event space is being a part of the love stories of couples who tie the knot at the farm. “We invite clients to come back and take photographs as their family grows — seeing that has been really fun!” she says.

“Twenty years from now, they may not remember the details from their wedding,” says Faulkner, “but everyone remembers where they got married.”

For more information, visit bradstreetfarm.com.